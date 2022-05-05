ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of strangling woman with medical tubing in McDowell Co.

By Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
MCDOWELL, N.C. (WSPA) – A McDowell County man has been arrested after deputies said he strangled a woman with medical tubing.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, a woman reported that Michael Robert Whitson, 45, of Nebo, who is her child’s father, assaulted her by strangling her with medical tubing on April 14.

Deputies said the victim suffered minor injuries from the incident.

After further investigation, deputies arrested Whitson on April 22. He was charged with felonious assault by strangulation and misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun. He is currently being held in the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office on no bond.

