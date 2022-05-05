ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

3 key strategic trends affecting RCM

By Andrew Cass
 3 days ago

A report published to researchandmarkets.com May 4 identifies three trends affecting hospital revenue cycle management and how RCM companies can use these trends to grow. One trend the "US RCM Growth Opportunities" report identified is a...

15 health systems with strong finances

Here are 15 health systems with strong operational metrics and solid financial positions, according to reports from Fitch Ratings, Moody's Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Health system names were compiled from credit rating reports. 1. Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System has an...
CMS telehealth expansion increased use in disadvantaged neighborhoods, study shows

The expansion of Medicare coverage for telehealth visits during the pandemic increased use among socioeconomically disadvantaged beneficiaries in both rural and urban areas, according to a study published May 2 in Health Affairs. The researchers analyzed 30 million Medicare fee-for-service claims from 2019 to 2021 to determine how much outpatient...
Future of Work: The Top Five Emerging Trends

COVID-19: Work culture has observed major disruptions in the last few years. From regular working culture to remote work, automation has changed everything about recruitment, in-house training, and productivity. Survey: 64% of businesses plan to reimagine their work model, which would be different from what they had before. To build a future-ready workplace, we must create a "new normal" that sustains workers in both work and personal lives. So, here are the top 5 trends to watch out for in the future of work.
Healthcare adds 34K jobs in April

The U.S. labor landscape improved as it gained jobs and unemployment remained unchanged. The healthcare sector in particular added thousands of new roles, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics April 2022 report. Employment increased by 428,000 in April as job growth increased across several sectors including healthcare. The healthcare...
New framework aims to secure digital health apps not covered by HIPAA

Several healthcare stakeholder groups developed a new framework that addresses privacy and security risks associated with digital health tools and apps that fall outside of HIPAA regulation. The American College of Physicians, the American Telemedicine Association and the Organization for the Review of Care and Health Applications, released the Digital...
The top 10 fully remote companies to work for in 2022—many are hiring right now

Even as some companies return to the office this spring, a growing number of organizations are offering remote opportunities – or choosing to forgo the office altogether and letting all of their employees work from home permanently. To help remote job-seekers find the best opportunities, MakeMyMove.com, an online directory...
RKL: When to Turn to Outsourced Human Resources

A growing business has a growing list of needs, especially with regard to human resources. More employees means more responsibilities, and not every organization has a full HR team to manage these essential tasks. An external HR resource can help companies facing this situation by taking on a number of responsibilities, from critical payroll and compliance functions to identifying efficiencies to improve processes and performance.
Live demo preview: TransForce TF1 Driver Recruitment Platform

TransForce seeks to use technology to tackle the driver shortage head-on through its TF1 Driver Recruitment platform in addition to its nationwide network of CDL schools, which annually graduates around 4,000 drivers. Of those drivers, around 70% are military veterans. The TransForce One smartphone app additionally enables drivers to search for and book jobs based on their preferences. This allows carriers to digitally match their trucking demand with a qualified driver.
Andre Oentoro

Create Sustainable Impact With Your Small Business

Practical Ways To Adopt Sustainable Business Solutions. We want our small businesses to grow and expand, but as we continue to do so, we also feed off from our environmental resources even more. This creates an imbalance in the ecosystem. These days, a lot of businesses have started adopting sustainable practices.
Companies should brace for a culture of quitting

Organizations should prepare themselves for a continuation of quits as a new culture of quitting becomes the norm as the annual quit rate stands to jump up nearly 20 percent from annual pre pandemic levels, according to Gartner. The pre pandemic average for quits stood at 31.9 million, but that...
Digital Payments, Last-Mile Transparency Bring Logic to Logistics

Logistics as an industry seems to be lacking some logic. At least when it comes to payments. Supply chains are still being roiled by the pandemic. Stockouts were common even as late as last year before inflation truly took off, and restrictions and lockdowns still were the norm. More than a third of shoppers could not find what they wanted on shelves.
Make human services more accessible without losing the ‘human’ touch

My study of 65+ startups operating as tech-enhanced human services (TEHS) suggests that while companies should be ambitious about what tech can do for scaling a human service, they should also ensure that the human component of the service is not compromised. The rise of tech-enhanced human services. Many startups...
15 highest paying jobs online in 2022

Being able to work online or remotely is a huge help in ensuring you can maintain a great work/life balance. Thanks to the changing world we live in, it’s increasingly possible to work online while still earning a good income. In the past, it may have seemed like online working was only available to the lucky few or those willing to take a hefty pay cut in exchange for menial tasks. That’s changed now with almost as many different job titles online as there are at physical work locations, and sites like ZipRecruiter can help you find the perfect role for you, matching your skills and salary requirements to a role. But with so many career options out there, what are the highest-paying jobs online? Join us as we dive through the list, breaking down what’s involved and what previous skills may be necessary for you to succeed.
NYU Langone's CIO & CDO is focused on creating excellent experiences: Q&A with Nader Mherabi

NYU's CIO and CDO is all about creating seamless technological experiences for all, bringing value to the organization and investing in innovative tech. Nader Mherabi, NYU Langone's executive vice president and vice dean, chief digital and information officer, oversees all aspects of technology and digital transformation at the No. 8 best hospital, according to the U.S. News & World Report. He spoke to Becker's about his philosophy, the institution's goals and their forward looking investments.
Kaiser posts net loss of $961M in Q1

Driven mainly by nonoperating losses, Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente recorded a net loss of $961 million in the first quarter of 2022, down from a net income of $2 billion in the same quarter in 2021, according to financial data released May 6. For the quarter ending March 31, Kaiser...
WHO launches 1st infection control report

Healthcare facilities following good hand hygiene and other cost-effective practices can prevent 70 percent of infections, the first infection control report from the World Health Organization found. The "Global Report on Infection Prevention and Control," which was previewed by the organization May 6, compiles evidence from scientific literature, various reports...
