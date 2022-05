WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The Fire In The Hole Cornhole tournament at Arpin Fire Department will be held Saturday. Registration at 10 a.m. Bags fly at 11 am This is a fundraiser for the Arpin Fire Department.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO