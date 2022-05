To be blunt, the weather this spring, in Iowa, has been downright awful. It has been wet, cold, rainy, and on days we might get a look at the sun, it's been terribly windy. We've seen 39, wind advisories in various parts of Iowa, already this year. To keep the bad news train rolling, Iowa has already surpassed the halfway mark, on the average number of tornados per year, and it's only May 3rd. If it's considered summer on June 21, we have 49 days until then.

IOWA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO