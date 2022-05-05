People Are Sharing Tips To Making Your Living Space Look Rich — NOT Cheap — And The Tips Are A+
Last week, I wrote a post about people sharing ways to make sure their living spaces look expensive and not cheap. Our BuzzFeed Community came through with examples of their own on how to really upgrade/maintain/luxur-ify your space.
Here's what they said:
1. "Really take advantage of Facebook Marketplace. People are willing to part with great furniture at very affordable prices. Not only that, but it's environmentally friendly (instead of buying new), and it's budget-friendly, too. I've furnished my house with mid-century modern antiques that look great, are very well made, and are affordable."
2. "Nothing screams cheap louder than tacky ass wall 'art' and useless tchotchkes. Cheap, mass-produced decor can ruin any living space."
3. "Etsy is full of original art at very low prices. You can find pretty much any theme that is interesting to you. Much better than mass-produced art."
4. "Keep in mind that decorating with a lot of inexpensive things that claim to 'look expensive' actually can be pretty obvious signs of someone trying too hard to look wealthy when they definitely aren't. For example, the difference between real marble (very very heavy, cold to the touch, glassy smooth texture, slightly rounded or beveled edges) and marble print contact paper on wood tabletops or laminate countertops are usually quite obvious. Up close it can be glaringly clear, but even from a distance the structure of the furniture item can instantly give it away (because the weight of marble requires a very sturdy base to keep it from tipping over)."
— etconner
5. "Because I move frequently, I keep the same color scheme overall. Instead of grey, it's tan/beige since most houses have white, tan/beige, grey walls so it's easy for me to move on right away and not have to worry about trying to find a certain color of curtains or having to change out bedding because it aggressively contrasts with the wall color. I'm all about keeping things simple and efficient."
— gsd615
6. "Instead of buying those nice, expensive refillable soap pumps, go to a dollar store and pick up some glass jars to put cotton balls and swabs into, so they look nice on the counter or in a medicine cabinet. I even found a rectangular glass plate the perfect size for tissues. It was such a small change but looks so much nicer and yet still functional because we do in fact live in our home and don’t need it to be empty like some staged model home."
— jbdnco
7. "Tip: Picture an overall color scheme for the house that can then have pops of color added/changed throughout the year. For example, my current house is a neutral grey, white, and various shades of wood which is complemented by pops of green and purple in the spring, blue and yellow in the summer, deep red and gold (like fall leaves) in the fall, and then various colors in the winter especially over the holidays (gold, red, blue, green, silver). Doing it this way vs a specific color theme that's visible all year allows for flexibility in changing things up and it not costing a bunch to do it and then you can store the stuff in storage totes/space bags."
— gsd615
8. "Obviously, stuff for kids is important. But when it's scattered and over-shadows the main decor, it ruins the vibe and look of the space."
—Anonymous
9. "Buy rugs that fit the space. Poorly fit rugs always make the space look very cheap."
—Anonymous
10. "A good dark stain can go a long way. I stained my original cabinets with a dark stain instead of replacing them. Honor the home instead of ripping everything out, except shag carpet and popcorn ceilings. And I like to fuse modern glam and mid-century modern styles. Don’t go buy what you only see online and in other homes. Having a mix is more fun."
11. "Keep your house clean. A dirty home always looks cheep and unwelcoming."
12. "You can tell when someone buys cheap gold-colored stuff like cutlery and other household items. It's pretty clear that it's not real. One thing here and there could be passed off as 'I just think it's pretty,' but a LOT of it makes it look like obvious fake 'wealth.' Using absurdly ostentatious amounts of actual gold-plate and gold-leaf decor tends to convey a lot of insecurity about needing people to know how 'successful' you are. People who are fully secure in their wealth and success tend to buy things based on comfort and craftsmanship, not so much on trying to impress people."
— etconner
13. "Simple. Keep it simple, keep it clean, and it will look expensive. Although, at the end of the day — who truly gives a shit? Your place looks cheap, your place looks expensive. It's your home, does it feel like home to you? Good!"
14. "Get real plants. They immediately upgrade the space."
—Anonymous
15. "Local garden stores are surprisingly great for finding local art."
— sands
Comments / 0