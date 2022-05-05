Bridgeport Man Arrested For Violent Sexual Assault, Police Say

Harold Clarke Sr. Photo Credit: Bridgeport Police Department

A Fairfield County man has been arrested for an alleged violent sexual assault.

The incident took place in Bridgeport on Thursday, Feb. 17, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police.

Detectives assigned to the Bridgeport Police Special Victim’s Unit responded to St. Vincent’s Hospital on the report of a 55-year-old woman being treated for a violent sexual assault that occurred earlier that morning, Gilleran said.

As a result of their criminal investigation, detectives determined the victim was assaulted at a residence within the 300 block of Griffin Avenue, Gilleran added.

Detectives were able to confirm 57-year-old Harold Clarke Sr., of Bridgeport, as a suspect in the assault, Gilleran said.

Clarke Sr. turned himself in to the Bridgeport Police Department Thursday, May 5 on an arrest warrant.

He was charged with aggravated sexual assault and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

