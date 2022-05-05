Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

Save big on home essentials like robot vacuums, air purifiers and beauty accessories with these Amazon deals. Apple/Kikkerland/BlueAir/Samsung/OPI/Eufy/Amazon/Reviewed

Below, you’ll find our top Amazon deals today, including incredible markdowns on a compact air purifier , one of our favorite styling products and a powerful robot vacuum , all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to ensure they’re "best of web" prices. If you’re looking for N95 and KN95 masks right now, Amazon also has plenty of choices on sale today, too.

The 10 best Amazon deals to shop right now

1. 33% off: This user-friendly air purifier

Keep the air flow in your home fresh with this BlueAir air purifier. BlueAir/Amazon/Reviewed

There can be so many tiny irritants clogging up the air of your home, but you can get rid of them with the BlueAir Pure 411 . Normally priced at $119.99, you can get this compact air purifier with two washable pre-filters for $79.99 thanks to a 33% discount. BlueAir says the Pure 411 has a three-part filtration system that captures 99% of common airborne pollutants, including allergens, odors, mold spores, dust mites and pet dander. It also runs quiet, keeping you from being distracted while working from home.

BlueAir Pure 411 for $79.99 (Save $40)

2. Less than $175: One of our favorite smartwatches

If you've got an Android smartphone, put all its best features right on your wrist with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Reviewed.com

Android users can access all the info from their smartphone right on their wrist with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 . Typically listed from $249.99, this stylish smartwatch is on sale for as low as $174 thanks to a 30% discount. The Galaxy Watch 4 is one of our favorite smartwatches due to its bright and vibrant display that makes using its features a snap with the Tiles interface. You can easily take calls, read messages, swipe through weather reports and more without having to fumble through your pocket for your phone.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 from $174 (Save $50 to $75.99)

3. Save $280: This smart robot vacuum

Keep your home floors spotless with this self-navigating robot vacuum. Roborock/Amazon/Reviewed

Vacuuming can be such a chore. It would be so much easier if you could clean all the floors in your home by barely lifting a finger. That's where the Roborock S6 Pure robot vacuum and mop comes in, now on sale for $319.99 thanks to a 23% discount on the product page an additional $140 coupon you can use. The developer says the disc-shaped appliance uses LIDAR Navigation to guide itself around furniture on hardwood and carpeted floors. If you want a shine to your floors, the S6 Pure has a 180-milliliter water tank for mopping.

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop for $319.99 with on-page coupon (Save $280)

4. 23% off: This travel-friendly grill

This Kikkerland grill comes in suitcase form so you can take it anywhere. Kikkerland/Amazon/Reviewed

For those of you ready for grilling season this summer, you bring the heat of a BBQ anywhere you want with the Kikkerland portable BBQ suitcase . Typically listed from $46.81, you can get this compact cooking tool in silver for $36.17 thanks to a 23% discount. Kikkerland says the BBQ suitcase is for charcoal grilling and is topped with a stainless-steel grill. The case closes and locks to stay secure while on the go and can accommodate up to two people.

Kikkerland BQ01 Portable BBQ Suitcase from $36.17 (Save $10.64)

5. 56% off: One of our favorite hairstyling tools

The Revlon One-Step Volumizer can make great hairstyles for you at home for an even more affordable price. Reviewed.com

Creating salon-quality hairstyles has never been easier with the Revlon One-Step volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush . This cult-favorite hairstyling tool is one of our favorites and right now, you can pick it up from Amazon for $26.36, a $33.63 markdown. During testing, the volumizer cut our styling time in half and dried our locks from root to tip with minimal effort.

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush for $26.36 (Save $33.63)

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. Apple iPad Mini

The sixth-generation Apple iPad Mini has a comfortable design and powerful processor to be a great work companion. Reviewed / Matthew S. Smith

Get everything you'd want from a quality tablet in a more travel-friendly size with the Apple iPad Mini . Typically listed from $499, you can get the sixth-generation model for as low as $399.99 in its 64-gigabyte capacity with Wi-Fi technology. We ranked the 2021 iPad Mini as one of the best tablets we've ever tried , because of how easy it was to hold for long periods of time and how much more powerful it was compared to Apple's base model iPad (from $309) and most PC laptops at the same price. It's also a great way to take notes with the second-generation Apple Pencil ($129).

Apple iPad Mini from $399.99 (Save $99.01 to $109.01)

2. Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim)

The Eufy 11S picks up an impressive amount of dirt and is small enough to clean under your furniture. Reviewed.com

The Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S ranked as the best affordable robot vacuum we’ve ever tested and, right now, it’s selling for as low as $139.99—a 39% markdown. All you have to do is add the vacuum to your cart and click the on-page coupon for an extra $50 off, then use the code 2022happymd at checkout to get another $10 off the already-discounted price of $199.99. We loved the 11S for its ability to pick up more dirt per run (11.6 grams, specifically) than more expensive models from other developers. In testing, its slim design and improved navigation made it capable of moving under furniture and cleaning compact areas. Better still, it ran quietly, rarely making enough noise to even interrupt a conversation.

Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) for $139.99 with on-page coupon and code 2022happymd (Save $90)

3. Beauty products

Gift your mom something beautiful this Mother's Day with these various beauty products on sale today. Klorane/OPI/PMD/Amazon/Reviewed

Mother's Day is Sunday, May 8 and if you're still shopping for a great gift, Amazon has an impressive collection of beauty products on sale today. You can grab an OPI Nail Lacquer nude polish for as low as $9.17 thanks to a 15% discount. The brand says the polish has up to seven days of wear and is chip-resistant. There's also a 1.7-fluid ounce bottle of Burberry Classic Eau de Parfum perfume available for $66.30, which is also 15% off its list price of $78. The brand described the scent as having warm notes of musk and vanilla for those special occasions.

Save up to 50% on select beauty products

4. Beats Fit Pro

The Beats Fit Pro fit great in your ears and offer balanced sound for your favorite songs. Reviewed.com

With other headphone developers trying to compete with the Apple AirPods Pro , Beats has entered the running with the Fit Pro wireless buds . When we tested the buds, we were impressed with their three ear tip options that let you find the best fit possible and stabilizing wings that our tester said keep them more secure while on a run or doing a light workout. They also provide a balanced soundscape when playing music and plenty of customization features, including hands-free Siri and active noise cancelation. You can get these earbuds, normally priced at $199.95, for $179.95 thanks to a 10% discount.

Beats Fit Pro for $179.95 (Save $20)

5. Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite lets you take your favorite books and more wherever you go. Reviewed.com

Looking for a last-minute Mother's Day gift ? The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is our favorite Kindle and one of the best e-readers we've ever tested . Right now, you can pick up the 6.8-inch device and dive into all your favorite books for just $119.99 for the 8-GB version—a $40 price cut. With the Paperwhite, you can read thousands of titles, catch up on podcasts and even listen to audiobooks when you connect a Bluetooth audio device. In testing, we found the device had a large, crisp display and an impressive battery life—it’s capable of running for up to 10 weeks on a single charge.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite $119.99 (Save $40)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

