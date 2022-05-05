ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville-Style Chicken Joint Opening New Locations Across NJ, VA

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

Pretty soon you won't have to go to Tennessee to get some Nashville-style fried chicken.

Hot Chikin Kitchn recently announced plans to open 200 new locations around the country, with new locations already slated for Virginia and New Jersey, according to Cision . The chain has been rapidly expanding since 2021 and has no plans to slow down any time soon.

"As we look to expand our presence, we are exploring franchise partnerships that will help carry us into a strong future," said Dave Wood, chief strategic officer for Hot Chikn Kitchn. "We have a proven concept that has experienced rapid growth and we are excited to continue with that momentum with partners who share in our vision."

Hot Chickin Kitchn was founded in 2020 with its first location in Woodbridge, VA. The chain features a fast casual style and specializes in fried chicken items that are made to order.

But what truly constitutes their namesake is their unique brand of premium hot sauces, each infused with a different type of pepper.

"The reviews that say the spices build are completely right," one Yelp reviewer said . "The Angry Hot is my favorite flavor-wise and would make an amazing wing sauce!"

"As a spice lover I thought the medic was no joke. It's hot and it lingers," another reviewer said . "I think level 3 was good spice for me and level 2 was my friend's favorite, more mild and sweet."

In addition to in-person dining, Hot Chickn Kitchn offers takeout, delivery and catering options. More information about the chain can be found online .

