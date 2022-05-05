ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

4 Experts Share Their Secrets to Recession-Proofing Your Finances

By Heather Taylor
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4033T2_0fTwc98900

Is the United States heading toward a recession ? Amid a high inflation period, many Americans are concerned about the risk and what this might mean for their personal finances. Fortunately, there are certain steps everyone can take now that will enable them to better navigate an uncertain time.

Follow these steps to prepare and recession-proof your finances.

See: 6 Bad Habits That Hike Up Your Grocery Bill
Learn More: How To Get Rich With a Normal Job

Establish an Emergency Fund

If you have not already created an emergency fund, now is the time to start building one. An emergency fund works to help you weather the storm in the event of sudden job loss or an unforeseen major expense without resorting to liquidating retirement assets or relying on loans or high-interest credit cards.

Adam Deady, CFP and investment analyst consultant with MassMutual , said a general rule of thumb is to save at least three to six months of living expenses in a risk-free, liquid investment vehicle you can easily access. Investment recommendations include a money market account or a high-yield savings account.

GOBankingRates Poll: Does April’s Stock Market Dip Concern You?

Start Eliminating Unnecessary Expenses

You don’t have to wait until a recession hits to eliminate unnecessary expenses from your budget.

Deady recommends using this time to carefully review your spending habits. Then, cut back on any nonessential spending — e.g., cancel rarely used subscription services or do maintenance on your own at home instead of hiring help. You can put the money saved into your emergency fund or an investment or retirement account.

If you’re struggling to determine how much you should be saving, Brittney Castro , financial expert and Mint’s in-house CFP, recommends thinking of saving as a fixed expense and factor it into your budget.

“The 50/30/20 rule can help you estimate how much you should be saving — 50% on needs, like food or rent, 30% on nonessentials and 20% on savings,” Castro said. “The most important thing is remembering to live within your means. You never want to end up in a situation where you’re stretched too thin with your finances.”

Pay Down Debt

“Paying off high-interest debt, like credit cards or student loans, should be a priority when the economy is strong,” Deady said.

If you have any high-interest debt, work to pay it off. Deady said this will make it much easier to pay your expenses if your income is decreased for any reason or period of time.

Put Money Into Savings

Angela Holliday, president of Frost Brokerage Services, Inc. and Frost Investment Services, LLC , said rate hikes go both ways. This means they’ll go up on savings accounts and certificates of deposit (CDs).

“Put more in those accounts now, and you’ll get more momentum on what you’re saving,” Holliday said.

Maximize Your Social Security Benefits

How can you offset inflation and potentially prepare for a recession with your traditional retirement benefits, like Social Security? Brian Colvert, CFP and CEO of Bonfire Financial , said you can work to maximize your Social Security benefits by delaying them.

“Delayed Retirement Credits help you to increase your benefit by a certain percentage each month that you delay starting your benefits,” Colvert said. “If you can wait to start getting your Social Security checks until age 70, your monthly payments will be higher and will adjust to the annual cost of living when you do begin to take them.”

Delaying Social Security, Colvert said, is a small step that can potentially hedge off some inflation and help your retirement savings go a little further in the event of a recession.

Watch Rates and the Fed

“Typically, the average consumer isn’t watching the Fed closely, but you might want to have some idea when rate increases are coming,” Holliday said.

Individuals planning to make big purchases such as houses or cars are strongly encouraged to watch the Fed to ensure they are able to lock in the best rates.

Diversify Digital Assets

One strategy that can potentially help recession-proof your finances is to consider diversifying with digital assets such as Bitcoin.

“Essentially, owning Bitcoin means you are betting against the world’s fiat currencies,” Colvert said. “Most major digital assets have a fixed number of coins or have capped the potential circulation growth.”

In 2021, billionaire investor Paul Tudor Jones claimed cryptocurrency protects better against inflation than gold. While there is still limited evidence that crypto can hedge inflation, Culvert said it’s worth looking into if it fits your risk tolerance and time horizons.

Consider Making a Job Move

The current job market is hot and, for many professionals, increasing wages is key to fighting inflation. “Now might be the right time to look for a new job or ask for a raise,” Holliday said.

Work With a Financial Advisor

If you have additional questions about building an investment strategy, investing in cryptocurrency or plans to make a big purchase such as a new home, work with a financial advisor to ensure you’re on the right track.

Understand That Inflation Impacts Everyone

Do not panic or imagine the worst-case scenario. Holliday said inflation impacts everyone, whether you’re a high-income or low-income earner. What matters now is that you use this time to prepare. Cut back on nonessential expenses, increase your savings and pay down or restructure high-interest debt.

Once you have a plan in place, stay the course.

“The key is to stick to the plan that protects your finances,” Deady said. “Deviations from your plan can derail the best of intentions.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 4 Experts Share Their Secrets to Recession-Proofing Your Finances

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Proofing#Social Security Benefits#Retirement Savings#Americans#Cfp#Massmutual
CNBC

What to do when your 401(k) is losing money

While contributing a portion of every paycheck toward your employer-sponsored 401(k) plan is undoubtedly a smart way to save for retirement, it can be quite concerning when you see your balance drop. First, know that this situation is completely normal. The money in your 401(k) is invested in the market,...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
MLive

I never paid into Social Security. Can I still collect benefits?

Q. I’m 62 and never paid into Social Security. I am retired and collecting a pension. Someone told me that I am entitled to collect spousal Social Security. If I do, would it affect my husband’s Social Security? What happens when he retires? I don’t want to mess anything up for him. Will it affect my pension?
PERSONAL FINANCE
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: $1,657 checks going out TOMORROW

This week millions of Americans will see a Social Security check if their birthday lands between the 11th and 20th. This year’s COLA adjustment of 5.9% boosted Social Security benefit checks across all programs. The new average for singles collecting Social Security benefits is $1,657 per month. Couples are...
PERSONAL FINANCE
FingerLakes1.com

Is there going to be a fourth stimulus payment?

Americans could be getting a stimulus check to offset gas prices. Checks would be sent in months were the national average is above $4 per gallon. The Gas Rebate Act of 2022 would sent eligible Americans an energy rebate of $100 plus an additional $100 for each dependent. Read more about it here.
TRAFFIC
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
143K+
Followers
11K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy