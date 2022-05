"How are you liking Dubuque so far?" "Save for the hills, it's great!" I've had this exchange with countless people since I moved here in February. I grew up in Illinois, which is flatter than a year-old bottle of pop. I never grew accustomed to navigating steep hills, cliffs, and inclines that sneak up on you with little warning. When I called my father — who was more familiar with Dubuque than myself at the time — and told him I got this job, I swear before he said "congratulations," he said, "good luck on those damn hills, kid."

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO