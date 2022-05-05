Janelle Monáe Tapped to Play Josephine Baker in Upcoming ‘De La Resistance’ Series

Grammy-nominated actress Janelle Monáe is set to star as legendary French entertainer and freedom fighter Josephine Baker in an upcoming television series titled “De La Resistance.”

According to Deadline, the series will center on Baker’s role as a spy for the Allies during the French resistance helping defeat the Nazis. Of course, her journey to superstardom will also be documented.

Monáe has already proven themselves to be a solid actor. They have starred in the second season of “Homecoming,” Hollywood movies “Moonlight,” “Harriet” and more recently, “Antebellum.” Fans can also look forward to them starring alongside Daniel Craig in the “Knives Out.”

Monáe made headlines last month when they came out as nonbinary.

“I’m nonbinary,” Monáe said on “Red Table Talk,” the Facebook series co-hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith. “So I don’t see myself as a woman, solely. I feel all of my energy … I feel like God is so much bigger than the ‘he’ or the ‘she,’ and if I am God, I am everything.”

When asked why they decided to come out publicly, Monáe responded:

“If you don’t work out the things that you need to work out first with the world, you’ll be working it out with the world,” Monáe said. “I know who I am. I’ve been playing a version of some parts of me, but now I’m owning all of me.”

In January 2020, they tweeted “#IAmNonbinary.”

However, several months later in an interview with The Cut, the singer said the tweet was in support of Nonbinary Day.

“I retweeted the ‘Steven Universe’ meme ‘Are you a boy or a girl? I’m an experience’ because it resonated with me, especially as someone who has pushed boundaries of gender since the beginning of my career,” Monáe explained. “I feel my feminine energy, my masculine energy and energy I can’t even explain.”