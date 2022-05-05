ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Intercept Shares Are Rising Today

By Vandana Singh
 3 days ago
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc ICPT has agreed to sell certain foreign subsidiaries and rights regarding its international operations, including a license to commercialize Ocaliva (obeticholic acid) outside of the U.S., to Advanz Pharma. Intercept will receive $405 million upfront...

Benzinga

Pest Control Services Market Size Forecast to Reach $ 29.6 Billion by 2027

Increase in the Awareness of Health Hazards Caused Due to Pests, and Eradication Services Are the Key Factors Driving the Market Growth of the Pest Control Services in the Forecast Period. Pest Control Services Market Overview. Pest control services market size is forecast to reach US$ 29.6 billion by 2027,...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

