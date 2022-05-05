BrightView opens addiction treatment facility in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A new addiction treatment center will be available for people in Danville.

The BrightView facility located at 480 Mount Cross Road will offer several services:

Medication-assisted treatment (MAT)

Individual counseling

Group therapy

Peer support

Social services to address the full range of challenges associated with substance use order.

“We understand from decades of research that improving lives one patient at a time creates positive trends across the community,” said Chad Smith, BrightView’s CEO. “Building partnerships with local medical providers and justice system professionals is also crucial in developing continuity of care. We want to ensure that anyone with the disease of substance use disorder can achieve long-term recovery.”

Data from 2020 showed that fatal overdoses reached an all-time high in Virginia. The Chief Medical Examiner says fatal cases from 2019 showed a near-doubling of the presence of meth.

“Our Danville center treats everyone over 18 years old seeking help for substance use disorders,” said Lance Woods, a former Danville resident and BrightView’s Vice President of Operations. “We care about the health of Danville residents and the BrightView team is committed to helping people recover by providing accessible, substance use care in a friendly, non-judgmental setting. Our goal is to create a warm, welcoming environment for healing for everyone in Danville.”

According to the facility, the center’s case management services can help patients find housing, transportation, food, and help with employment.

If you or know someone needing help you can call BrightView at 833-510-4357 or head to their website to schedule an appointment.

