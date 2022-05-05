Penguins G Casey DeSmith, RW Rickard Rakell not expected to play in Game 2

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith is believed to have suffered a groin injury in Game 1. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

It’s Louis Domingue time now. The Pittsburgh Penguins are not expected to have Casey DeSmith or Rickard Rakell in the lineup Thursday night against the New York Rangers, according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff. Domingue is expected to get the start with minor league netminder Alex D’Orio serving as the backup.

While the broadcast originally speculated that DeSmith had exited Game 1 in overtime due to a cramping issue, reports have surfaced since that that was not the case. Seravalli lists it as a groin injury for the Penguins netminder, who was already the second-string option with Tristan Jarry rehabbing a broken foot. Pittsburgh is now down to Domingue and D’Orio as the only healthy goaltenders in the organization (at least ones signed to NHL contracts).

Of course, Domingue does have a lot of experience at the NHL level. The 30-year-old has appeared in 142 regular-season games and holds a .905 career save percentage. Amazingly his two postseason appearances have both been in relief, and both resulted in him stopping every puck he faced. A career 1.000 playoff save percentage will be in jeopardy when he takes the net Thursday evening, as the Penguins try to get way out in front of the series.

Rakell’s absence meanwhile is a disappointing one after he found such a nice fit down the stretch. Acquired at the trade deadline from the Anaheim Ducks, Rakell had 13 points in 19 games in the regular season. He lasted just four shifts before a hit from Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren caused him to leave with what appeared to be a concussion. He has been listed as day-to-day along with DeSmith.