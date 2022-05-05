ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calexo Launches Watercolors, A New Line Of Cannabis-Infused Sparkling Waters With 5mg Of THC Per Can

By Vuk Zdinjak
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Calexo launched Watercolors, a new collection of cannabis-infused sparkling waters and an accompanying street wear apparel line. Made with sparkling water, natural flavors, and nano-emulsified THC (5mg per 12oz can), Watercolors are precisely dosed for an uplifting and easy-to-control experience. A refreshing alternative to alcohol, Watercolors feature zero sugar and...

#Alcohol#Sugar#New Line#Thc
