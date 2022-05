COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck central South Carolina overnight, the U.S. Geological Survey is reporting. According to the agency, the quake, which occurred shortly after 1:30 a.m. EDT Monday, was centered about 3.6 miles east of Elgin and 21 miles northeast of Columbia. It had a depth of less than 1 mile.

