Outdoor classroom courtesy of Eagle Scout

ENGLEWOOD — Cole Grannan came up with the idea of making an outdoor classroom as his Eagle Scout project during the pandemic.

Now complete, Grannan’s project could be a learning center for children for decades to come.

Grannan, 18, along with his parents Matt and Veronica, recently gathered at the school to dedicate the new classroom.

Standing at the podium at the ceremony, Cole Grannan was introduced by his former principal, Mark Grossenbacher, himself an Eagle Scout.

“For my Eagle Scout project, I built 21 bird houses,” Grossenbacher said. “What Cole did is amazing. His project will help students and teachers for many years to come.”

Working with his father, the pair raised about $2,800 through the local Rotary Club, BNI Premier Professionals in Englewood, several businesses and individual donors.

Cole Grannan approached the Recycled Plastic Factory, 530 Paul Morris Drive, in Englewood for help building the concept of benches made of recycled plastics and a podium for the teacher.

Grannan began his scouting career in the fourth grade with Troop 36 at Englewood United Methodist Church. He met new friends on scouting trips to Boston, Maine, North Carolina and Miami with Scout Master Danny Wear. He hiked the Freedom Trail from Fort Lauderdale to Miami and the Appalachian Trail.

“Scouting has really made Cole an active, productive member of society,” said Matt Grannan, who along with his wife, Veronica, attended Englewood Elementary School years ago.

Cole Grannan said he enjoyed working with his father to create the outdoor classroom.

“It took us a few months, but it was fun,” he said. “It was hard for students during the pandemic. I figured they probably wanted to go outside more. The outdoor classroom is open and can hold about 28 students. It’s a good place to go to learn and read.”

The soon-to-be Lemon Bay High School graduate received a scholarship and is headed to Florida State University in the fall.

To become an Eagle Scout, Grannan had to earn 21 merit badges, including First Aid, Citizenship in the Community, Communication, Cooking, Family Life, Emergency Preparedness, Environmental Science, Swimming, Camping, Personal Management and Personal Fitness.

Englewood Elementary School Principal Curt Schwartz thanked Grannan for the newest addition to the campus, which recently added a new wing.

“This is great and will help students for many generations,” he said. “I can see teachers in all grades using the outdoor classroom.”