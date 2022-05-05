ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

#PackersDaily: A WR by any other name would not necessarily smell as sweet

cheeseheadtv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier today, I held my Packers chat over on our YouTube channel talking all things Green and Gold. If you have already commented on Cheesehead TV in the past, we've created...

cheeseheadtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Could the Green Bay Packers Bring Back a Familiar Tight End?

Tight end is one of the few positions of “need” that the Green Bay Packers didn’t address in the 2022 NFL Draft. Robert Tonyan could start the year on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Marcedes Lewis, while a fan favorite and monster blocker, is on a year to year contract it seems. Deguara has slowly turned into an H-Back. Dominique Dafney and Tyler Davis are both unproven. However GM Brian Gutekunst has praised Tyler Davis.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Green Bay, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Special Teams Coordinator Has an Interesting Drill at Rookie Camp

The Green Bay Packers have had one of the most woeful special teams units in recent memory. In fact, it can be argued that the Packers special teams has not been bearable to watch since 1996. In the Packers’ Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers, special teams received much criticism for the team’s loss, and rightly so. Former coordinator Maurice Drayton was fired and replaced with Rich Bisaccia. Bisaccia was the special teams coordinator and interim head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders last season. Ironically, Maurice Drayton has been hired as a special teams assistant on the Raiders this season.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Former Packers WR Working Out For New Team

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison isn't currently on an NFL roster, but that could change soon. Allison has a tryout taking place at the Baltimore Ravens' rookie minicamp. John Harbaugh confirmed that news on Saturday. Considering the Ravens have a need at wide receiver, bringing in Allison...
BALTIMORE, MD
Fox11online.com

Packers sign seven draft picks

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- As the Packers kicked off their two-day rookiecamp Friday the team announced it had signed seven draft picks Friday, including LB Quay Walker, DL Devonte Wyatt, T/G Sean Rhyan, LB Kingsley Enagbare, S Tariq Carpenter, DL Jonathan Ford and WR Samori Toure. Walker reportedly signed a...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Sign Both First Round Draft Picks to Fully Guaranteed Contracts

The Green Bay Packers’ rookies gathered on Thursday for the start of rookie minicamp. For Devonte Wyatt and Quay Walker, it was even more of a meaningful day. They both signed their rookie contracts, and they were both fully guaranteed. Quay Walker Details:. 4 years, $13,841,644 (fully guaranteed) Signing...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Davis
Yardbarker

NFL Scout Makes Bold Prediction for Packers WR Christian Watson

The Green Bay Packers, once again, did not draft a wide receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft. That isn’t to say they didn’t try. Indeed, the Packers attempted to trade up to Pick 32 using their two second round picks. The Minnesota Vikings, though, did not want to allow the Packers to have a fifth year option with whomever they picked. Instead, the Packers traded to pick 34 (with the Vikings) and took Christian Watson, who they wanted to target at pick 32. According to NFL Analysis Network, one NFL scout believes that Green Bay is the perfect team for Watson.
GREEN BAY, WI
purplePTSD.com

ESPN Praises Vikings For Second-Round Trade With Packers

At this stage, it’d take a lot to convince me that the first-round trade with the Lions was a good one. Dropping 20 spots and still needing to move the 46th pick isn’t a good move, especially since it was with a division rival. Now, the second-round trade is a different story. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah did a nice job with the Packers trade, gaining great value for his Vikings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Should Packers lean into defense and away from Aaron Rodgers?

The Green Bay Packers had 11 picks on draft night. Of those 11, six were offensive players. And while they did draft wide receiver Christian Watson No. 34 overall, along with two other wideouts and three offensive linemen, the Packers opted to draft a linebacker and defensive tackle with their two first-round picks.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian Watson#By Any Other Name#American Football#Wr#The Green Bay Packers
The Spun

NFL Insider Makes Prediction For Aaron Rodgers

With the NFL offseason about to hit a dead period, CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora has unveiled his bold predictions for the 2022 season. Let's just say La Canfora's prediction about Aaron Rodgers would completely rock the NFL world. La Canfora's bold prediction for the Green Bay Packers is...
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

3 moves Packers must make after 2022 NFL Draft to complete roster

After trading away Davante Adams, many were concerned for the Green Bay Packers. The front office hasn’t selected many wide receivers early throughout the history of this franchise, but the team is in a good spot moving forward. However, there are a few areas where the organization can improve. For that reason, we discuss three areas the Packers must address to improve the roster after the 2022 NFL Draft.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Watch: Christian Watson Reacts to Packers Fans Greeting Him Arriving in Green Bay

Christian Watson is realizing quickly how passionate Green Bay Packers fans are. He was greeted at the airport in Green Bay when he first landed. There was one autograph and some pictures. It’s been hectic ever since the draft, I can already feel how strong and active Green Bay’s fan base is. Which is amazing. I couldn’t be happier to be with such a celebrated team, it’s been crazy but I enjoy it.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers: Mark Murphy Responds to Racist Question from Fan

Green Bay Packers fans do not remember Marcellus Bennett very fondly. He does not remember Packers fan fondly either. Last offseason, he made a comment about how racist fans were in Green Bay. No matter how one feels about Bennett, he does have a point. Unfortunately, his comments were not the first about how minority players experienced racism from so-called fans. In his weekly column in which he answers some fans’ question, Mark Murphy answered a question from one such fan.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy