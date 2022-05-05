ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview, TX

Farewell to College Hill set for Thursday afternoon, public invited

By Ellysa Harris
MyPlainview
MyPlainview
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LiGDY_0fTwYOLx00
A group of former and current College Hill educators came together for the float, named “A Wrinkle In Time,” intended to pay tribute to the campus before it’s knocked down.  (Ivan Monarrez - Plainview ISD)

The public is invited to share in the farewell to College Hill Elementary Thursday afternoon.

Public tours are set to be from 4 to 5:15 p.m.

Following the tours, College Hill staff will stick around and for an evening full of activities to create new memories and have their moment with the school.

The group will end the night with a photo followed by a shared dinner.

Those who attend are encouraged to wear College Hill T-shirts.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plainview, TX
Education
City
Plainview, TX
Local
Texas Education
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Farewell#College Hill Elementary#College Hill T
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
MyPlainview

MyPlainview

Plainview, TX
420
Followers
387
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

the Plainview Daily Herald is published in the nation's largest cotton-growing region and on the edge of the nation's heaviest concentration of cattle-feeding and beef-packing operations. The Plainview Daily Herald's site, My Plainview, covers news, sports, entertainment and community interest for the Plainview Texas area

 https://www.myplainview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy