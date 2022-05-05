Farewell to College Hill set for Thursday afternoon, public invited

A group of former and current College Hill educators came together for the float, named “A Wrinkle In Time,” intended to pay tribute to the campus before it’s knocked down. (Ivan Monarrez - Plainview ISD)

The public is invited to share in the farewell to College Hill Elementary Thursday afternoon.

Public tours are set to be from 4 to 5:15 p.m.

Following the tours, College Hill staff will stick around and for an evening full of activities to create new memories and have their moment with the school.

The group will end the night with a photo followed by a shared dinner.

Those who attend are encouraged to wear College Hill T-shirts.