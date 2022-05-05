Olivia Rodrigo speaks out against potential overturning of Roe v. Wade

Tweet

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo took a moment during her concert in Washington, D.C., to address the leaked draft Supreme Court majority opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

The “Drivers License” singer told fans while on stage she is “heartbroken.”

“I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to talk about how heartbroken I am over the Supreme Court’s potential decision to overturn Roe v. Wade,” Rodrigo said in a Twitter video capturing the moment.

“When a woman tells us her body should never be in the hands of politicians, I hope we can use our voices to protect our rights to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get.”

“It’s so important,” the singer concluded.

Rodrigo is the latest in a number of Hollywood stars who have spoken out this week against the draft decision, which, if finalized, would give states authority over abortion access and reverse the 1973 decision that said the Constitution protects the right to abortion.

Earlier this week, Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed that the leaked draft opinion was authentic, adding that the disclosure to the press was “a singular and egregious breach of that trust that is an affront to the Court and the community of public servants who work here.”

Roberts directed the marshal of the Supreme Court to conduct an investigation into the leak Tuesday.

Rodrigo previously lent her voice to politics last year when she visited the White House to promote youth COVID-19 vaccinations.

She sat with the nation’s top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci to read vaccine tweets during her visit.