Public Safety

Photo of Weapon Man Had in Possession When He Attacked Dave Chapelle

By Chris Reed
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago
Chris Reed

We now have a photo of the weapon that the man had in his possession when he attacked comedian, Dave Chappelle.

The man who rushed to the stage and attacked Chappelle had a weapon on him when he hit the stage and it resembles a bayonet.

Yes, the man had a fake gun in his possession, with a knife/blade lodged withiin the fake gun barrel.

The million-dollar question now is how did this person get this weapon into the venue?

TMZ reports that LAPD says there was one entrance to get around the metal detectors there, and if that is true, that could be a serious problem.

Chappelle was not injured in this bizarre incident, but the man who attacked him was roughed up by Jamie Foxx and Busta Rhymes.

The 23-year-old assailant was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Here's a look at the weapon that the man allegedly had in his possession the night he attacked Dave Chappelle.

This is the man who rushed the stage in L.A. and attacked Chappelle. Yes, he suffered a broken arm after being contained by those on stage.

