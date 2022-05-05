ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Canadian by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-05 09:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Barnes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barnes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL BARNES COUNTY At 957 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Valley City, moving east at 20 mph. At 945 PM CDT, the public reported quarter- sized hail near Hobart Township, or west of Valley City. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Barnes County. This includes Interstate 94 in North Dakota between mile markers 284 and 301. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 23:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. The next statement will be issued by 8 AM Monday. Target Area: Lee The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Kentucky Kentucky River at Heidelberg affecting Lee County. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Kentucky River at Heidelberg. * WHEN...Until Monday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 17.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is falling, but will continue to run high through the rest of tonight. - Action stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
LEE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baker; Columbia The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Baker County in northeastern Florida East central Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Suwannee Valley, or 11 miles east of White Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baker and east central Columbia Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Gloucester, Lancaster, Mathews, Middlesex, Northumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 23:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Gloucester; Lancaster; Mathews; Middlesex; Northumberland; Westmoreland COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, around 2 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Westmoreland, Northumberland, Mathews, Lancaster, Gloucester and Middlesex Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be around 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. DAHLGREN/COLONIAL BEACH VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/11 PM 3.2 1.3 1.7 1 NONE 09/10 AM 3.9 2.0 2.2 1 MINOR 09/10 PM 3.9 2.0 2.3 1 MINOR 10/10 AM 3.9 2.0 2.3 1 MINOR 10/11 PM 4.1 2.2 2.4 1 MODERATE 11/12 PM 3.9 2.0 2.2 1 MINOR LEWISETTA VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/08 AM 3.5 2.0 2.1 2 MODERATE 09/09 PM 3.7 2.2 2.4 3 MODERATE 10/09 AM 3.8 2.3 2.4 2 MODERATE 10/09 PM 3.8 2.3 2.5 2 MODERATE 11/10 AM 3.6 2.1 2.2 2 MODERATE WINDMILL POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/06 AM 3.4 2.0 2.2 3-4 MINOR 09/06 PM 3.7 2.3 2.7 3 MODERATE 10/06 AM 3.9 2.5 2.8 3 MODERATE 10/07 PM 3.7 2.3 2.6 3 MODERATE 11/08 AM 3.5 2.1 2.3 3 MODERATE 11/08 PM 3.4 2.0 2.2 2 MINOR WARE RIVER AT SCHLEY VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.8 FT, MAJOR 3.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/04 AM 4.7 2.0 2.3 3 MINOR 09/04 PM 5.0 2.3 2.8 3 MINOR 10/04 AM 5.3 2.6 3.0 3 MINOR 10/05 PM 5.1 2.4 2.7 3 MINOR 11/06 AM 4.7 2.0 2.3 2 MINOR 11/06 PM 4.6 1.9 2.0 2 MINOR YORKTOWN VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.9 FT, MODERATE 2.4 FT, MAJOR 2.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/04 AM 4.8 2.2 2.7 2 MINOR 09/04 PM 5.0 2.4 3.0 3 MODERATE 10/05 AM 5.1 2.5 3.0 1 MODERATE 10/05 PM 5.0 2.4 2.9 1-2 MODERATE 11/06 AM 4.8 2.2 2.7 1 MINOR 11/06 PM 4.7 2.1 2.4 1 MINOR
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Foard, Hardeman, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Foard; Hardeman; Knox CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS SUNDAY AND MONDAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM CDT MONDAY FOR BREEZY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND WESTERN SECTIONS OF NORTH TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED * TIMING...10 AM to 10 PM Sunday and Monday. * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 6 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Highs 98 to 105.
FOARD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Upper Sevier River Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Upper Sevier River Valleys HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT MONDAY WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected. * WHERE...Upper Sevier River Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 23:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Northampton COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, two to three feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...Northampton County, both Atlantic Ocean side of the county as well as portions of the county along eastern shore of the Chesapeake Bay. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 6 AM EDT Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be around 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Large breaking waves will result in dangerous swimming conditions, beach erosion and possible damage to dune structures. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/03 AM 7.9 3.3 3.5 1 MODERATE 09/04 PM 7.2 2.6 3.5 1 MINOR 10/04 AM 7.7 3.1 3.2 1 MODERATE 10/05 PM 7.1 2.5 3.1 1 MINOR 11/05 AM 7.0 2.4 2.4 1 MINOR 11/06 PM 6.8 2.2 2.3 1 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/05 AM 3.9 1.9 2.3 5 MODERATE 09/05 PM 3.8 1.8 2.4 4-5 MODERATE 10/06 AM 4.1 2.1 2.5 4 MODERATE 10/06 PM 3.9 1.9 2.4 4 MODERATE 11/06 AM 3.9 1.9 2.4 4 MODERATE 11/07 PM 3.4 1.4 1.8 3 MINOR KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/03 AM 5.2 2.2 2.8 4 MODERATE 09/04 PM 5.3 2.3 3.1 4 MODERATE 10/04 AM 5.3 2.3 2.9 4 MODERATE 10/05 PM 5.0 2.0 2.6 4 MODERATE 11/05 AM 4.9 1.9 2.4 4 MINOR 11/06 PM 4.8 1.8 2.2 3 MINOR
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Southwest Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Southwest Utah WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT MONDAY HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwest Utah. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, until 9 AM MDT Monday. For the Wind Advisory, until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Strong crosswinds and blowing dust will cause difficult travel, particularly for high profile vehicles. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens Fire Danger Continues RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078...084...085 086...087 AND 088 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078 084...085...086...087 AND 088 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton...Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell...Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens...Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade and Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fergus, Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 19:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If driving across the area, be prepared for changing visibility and road conditions. Target Area: Fergus; Judith Basin Scattered rain and snow showers with a few thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Judith Basin and central Fergus Counties through 900 PM MDT At 837 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered rain and snow showers with isolated thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Stanford to 11 miles south of Lewistown. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph, brief heavy rain and/or snow. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy precipitation will make roads slick. Locations impacted include Lewistown, Stanford, Denton, Hobson, Moore, Windham, Moccasin, Glengarry, Danvers, Giltedge, Hilger, Heath, Benchland and Forestgrove. This includes the following highways Highway 200 between mile markers 38 and 104. Highway 191 between mile markers 1 and 18. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
FERGUS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Estill by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 22:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 05:55:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. The next statement will be issued by 2 AM Monday. Target Area: Estill The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky Kentucky River near Ravenna affecting Estill County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and is expected to continue. * WHERE...Kentucky River near Ravenna. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 21.5 feet, Sang Branch Road is under water at Red Lick Creek. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 21.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is falling and is expected to fall below flood stage after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet.
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southwest Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Southwest Utah WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT MONDAY HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwest Utah. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, until 9 AM MDT Monday. For the Wind Advisory, until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Strong crosswinds and blowing dust will cause difficult travel, particularly for high profile vehicles. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Nobles by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Nobles WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Iowa, Osceola, Dickinson, O`Brien, Clay and Buena Vista Counties. In Minnesota, Cottonwood, Nobles and Jackson Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 4 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 8 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Lincoln, Lyon, Murray and Pipestone Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 8 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Chaves County Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Eddy Plains; Lea; Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ MONDAY FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 8% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ MONDAY FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 8% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews, Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Glasscock, Ward, Crane, Upton, Reagan, Pecos, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County Plains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains and Davis Mountains Foothills. * TIMING...From 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ Monday. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 4 percent. * RFTI...5 or critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brule, Buffalo, Charles Mix, Clark, Davison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 16:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brule; Buffalo; Charles Mix; Clark; Davison; Douglas; Faulk; Gregory; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jerauld; Jones; Lyman; Mellette; Sanborn; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Todd; Tripp SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 190 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BRULE BUFFALO CHARLES MIX CLARK DAVISON DOUGLAS FAULK GREGORY HAND HUGHES HYDE JERAULD JONES LYMAN MELLETTE SANBORN SPINK STANLEY SULLY TODD TRIPP
AURORA COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 05:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Many thousands of acres of cropland are inundated. Water is near State Highway 14. Many private levees are overtopped allowing the river to flood cropland. Water in portions of Jacksonport State Park that are on river side of levee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 26.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday evening and continue falling to 15.5 feet Wednesday, May 18. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 26.7 Sun 9 AM 24.8 22.1 19.3 Falling
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Lincoln County, Estancia Valley, Guadalupe County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 20:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Lincoln County; Estancia Valley; Guadalupe County; Southwest Chaves County; Union County; Upper Tularosa Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Lincoln County, Estancia Valley, Upper Tularosa Valley, Guadalupe County, Union County and Southwest Chaves County. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways. Areas of blowing dust may reduce visibility to less than 3 miles at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust will be common with reduced visibility down to 2 to 5 miles in some locations.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 23:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Northampton COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, two to three feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...Northampton County, both Atlantic Ocean side of the county as well as portions of the county along eastern shore of the Chesapeake Bay. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 6 AM EDT Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be around 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Large breaking waves will result in dangerous swimming conditions, beach erosion and possible damage to dune structures. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/03 AM 7.9 3.3 3.5 1 MODERATE 09/04 PM 7.2 2.6 3.5 1 MINOR 10/04 AM 7.7 3.1 3.2 1 MODERATE 10/05 PM 7.1 2.5 3.1 1 MINOR 11/05 AM 7.0 2.4 2.4 1 MINOR 11/06 PM 6.8 2.2 2.3 1 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/05 AM 3.9 1.9 2.3 5 MODERATE 09/05 PM 3.8 1.8 2.4 4-5 MODERATE 10/06 AM 4.1 2.1 2.5 4 MODERATE 10/06 PM 3.9 1.9 2.4 4 MODERATE 11/06 AM 3.9 1.9 2.4 4 MODERATE 11/07 PM 3.4 1.4 1.8 3 MINOR KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/03 AM 5.2 2.2 2.8 4 MODERATE 09/04 PM 5.3 2.3 3.1 4 MODERATE 10/04 AM 5.3 2.3 2.9 4 MODERATE 10/05 PM 5.0 2.0 2.6 4 MODERATE 11/05 AM 4.9 1.9 2.4 4 MINOR 11/06 PM 4.8 1.8 2.2 3 MINOR
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 19:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING The strong winds that prompted the wind advisory have mainly come down below thresholds. However, some locally stronger wind gusts to 55 mph are still possible in the windier locales. Since the threat for widespread, strong winds has ended, the wind advisory is being allowed to expire at 8pm. West to northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph will continue to be common, but will gradually diminish during the overnight.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV

