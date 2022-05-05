Flood Watch issued for Barry, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 19:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If driving across the area, be prepared for changing visibility and road conditions. Target Area: Fergus; Judith Basin Scattered rain and snow showers with a few thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Judith Basin and central Fergus Counties through 900 PM MDT At 837 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered rain and snow showers with isolated thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Stanford to 11 miles south of Lewistown. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph, brief heavy rain and/or snow. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy precipitation will make roads slick. Locations impacted include Lewistown, Stanford, Denton, Hobson, Moore, Windham, Moccasin, Glengarry, Danvers, Giltedge, Hilger, Heath, Benchland and Forestgrove. This includes the following highways Highway 200 between mile markers 38 and 104. Highway 191 between mile markers 1 and 18. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
