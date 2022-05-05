Creed singer Scott Stapp to headline Milford Oyster Festival

Creed frontman Scott Stapp will headline the Milford Oyster Festival.

Milford Oyster Festival officials made the announcement today. "The 48th Annual Milford Oyster Festival welcomes Scott Stapp, one of the greatest rock vocalists, to headline the main stage on Aug, 20, 2022," it said in a release.

Stapp is a Grammy-winning songwriter and solo artist. He has sold over 53 million records and his music has been streamed over 1 billion times.

Stapp and Creed will become eligible to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame next year.