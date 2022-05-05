ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

Creed singer Scott Stapp to headline Milford Oyster Festival

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aHblf_0fTwVASe00

Creed frontman Scott Stapp will headline the Milford Oyster Festival.

Milford Oyster Festival officials made the announcement today. "The 48th Annual Milford Oyster Festival welcomes Scott Stapp, one of the greatest rock vocalists, to headline the main stage on Aug, 20, 2022," it said in a release.

Stapp is a Grammy-winning songwriter and solo artist. He has sold over 53 million records and his music has been streamed over 1 billion times.

Stapp and Creed will become eligible to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame next year.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

ALERT CENTER: Plane's wing breaks off during extreme turbulence

Travelers lived some scary moments after part of a plane's wing broke off during extreme turbulence. The Federal Aviation Administration says it happened Thursday on an American Airlines jet headed from Charleston to Dallas-Fort Worth. Crew members noticed after diverting and safely landing in Birmingham. A passenger says most of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milford, CT
Entertainment
City
Milford, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
News 12

Bronx woman beaten and slashed in apartment building

A Bronx woman says she was beaten and slashed inside her apartment building earlier this week. Janay Frazier says she got into a verbal argument with her neighbor whose boyfriend got involved. Fraizer says her neighbor’s boyfriend took out a weapon and started slashing her. "He turned, turned again,...
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Stapp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oyster Festival#Rock Roll
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
DoYouRemember?

Elvis Presley Gave Ann-Margret A Code Name To Dodge Priscilla

After first meeting Ann-Margret in 1963, Elvis Presley was drawn to the actress. Not so long after their first meeting, the duo had a romantic love affair that lasted for over a year. However, there was a stumbling block in their romantic relationship – Priscilla Presley, whom Elvis was with. Priscilla had been living with Elvis for a while and had promised to marry her. However, his focus changed after he met Ann-Margret.
CELEBRITIES
News 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation on May 6

In this week's Paws & Pals, Southampton Animal Shelter presented three dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Tito is under two and about 35 pounds. He was rescued in Mexico and travelled all the way to our East End. Tito is such a well mannered dog and gets along with other dogs. He is a happy boy who needs lots of exercise and hopes to find a family who can walk him daily and give him lots of love.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
News 12

News 12

72K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy