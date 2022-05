The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) estimated an additional 40 million people could be pushed into poverty and food insecurity due to the invasion of Ukraine, exacerbating a historic level of global food insecurity. As a result, the USDA and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) announced the infusion of new funding for U.S. food aid programs last week. As it has for nearly 70 years, U.S. wheat will play a central role in helping feed those in need.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO