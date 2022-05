Motherhood is a tough and never-ending gig. From giving birth to visits to the doctor to school bake sales and soccer practice, motherhood can feel like normalized chaos. That experience is the subject of a new play in progress by Brooklyn-based playwright Aya Ogawa, whose previous play about fathers was a New York Times critic's pick. For this play, titled "Meat Suit," Ogawa talked to a diverse group of nine Boston moms about the experience of being a mother.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO