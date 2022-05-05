Details Released In Police Shooting Of Suicidal Man In Greenbelt: Authorities

Greenbelt PD Photo Credit: Greenbelt City PD

A suicidal man was shot by police In Greenbelt on Monday, May 2, officials say.

Police responded to a call for a report of a suicidal subject on the unit block of Plateau Place just before 10:30 a.m., and found a man holding a six-inch knife, according to the Greenbelt City Police Department.

Officers asked the subject to drop the weapon several times before he ran out of the residence toward officers with the raised knife. Both officers fired their weapons, injuring the subject, say police.

The subject was transported to a nearby hospital and is currently in stable non-critical condition, according to authorities.

The Prince George County Police Department is conducting an investigation into the subject's actions, and the Greenbelt Police Department is investigating the response of the officers. The two officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave, say officials.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office Independent Investigations Unit was contacted and declined the case based on the nature of the subject’s injuries, according to authorities.

