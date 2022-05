After first meeting Ann-Margret in 1963, Elvis Presley was drawn to the actress. Not so long after their first meeting, the duo had a romantic love affair that lasted for over a year. However, there was a stumbling block in their romantic relationship – Priscilla Presley, whom Elvis was with. Priscilla had been living with Elvis for a while and had promised to marry her. However, his focus changed after he met Ann-Margret.

