'The Equalizer' starring Queen Latifah renewed for Seasons 3, 4

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IihlA_0fTwTSAu00

May 5 (UPI) -- Crime drama The Equalizer starring Queen Latifah has been renewed for Seasons 3 and 4, CBS has announced.

"More action and equalizing on the way. Seasons 3 and 4 are officially loading," the offfical Twitter account for the series said.

The Equalizer follows Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, a single mother who uses her extensive skills to help people in New York City. The show is a reboot of the 1980s series of the same name, which starred Edward Woodward as Robert McCall.

Denzel Washington also starred in two Equalizer films as Robert McCall.

Co-stars on the series include Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira and Laya DeLeon Hayes.

The Equalizer is Sunday's No. 1 scripted series averaging 9.46 million viewers, CBS said.

"The Equalizer continues to pack a powerful punch on Sunday nights, and we're thrilled to have it back for two more seasons. The success of The Equalizer is due to the sum of its parts -- an outstanding cast led by the superb Queen Latifah, plus the exceptional creative team that has continued to evolve their storytelling with a compelling mix of everyday justice, family dynamics and real-world issues that connect and resonate with audiences," Thom Sherman, senior executive vice president of programming at CBS Entertainment.

Moments from Queen Latifah's career

UPI News

