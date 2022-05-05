ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Hearing, vision loss raise risk for dementia with age, study finds

By Brian P. Dunleavy
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DAIn9_0fTwTRIB00

May 5 (UPI) -- Older adults who have experienced significant vision and hearing loss are at higher risk for dementia as they age, a study published Thursday found.

Compared with adults who have no sensory impairment, those with "dual" hearing and vision loss are nearly three times as likely to develop some form of dementia, the data, published Thursday by JAMA Network Open, showed.

People with dual sensory impairment are also at nearly four-fold higher risk for Alzheimer's disease, the most common form of dementia, the researchers said.

"Older adults with hearing and vision problems may be at increased risk for dementia," Phillip Hwang, a co-author of the study, told UPI in an email.

"Having hearing and vision problems may negatively affect a person's ability to engage in physical or social activity, or increase risk of depression, which may in turn contribute to the development of dementia," said Hwang, a post-doctoral research associate in epidemiology at Boston University.

Hearing and vision impairment together can also increase "cognitive load," essentially over-taxing the aging brain by forcing it to compensate for the diminished senses, he said.

Dual sensory impairment and dementia also share many common risk factors, including older age, heart disease, smoking and alcohol consumption, according to Hwang.

About 6 million people in the United States have some form of dementia, or declining brain function, including memory loss, with Alzheimer's disease the most common, according to the Alzheimer's Association.

Previous studies have found that loss of sight and hearing can raise a person's risk for dementia, with some suggesting that those with dual sensory impairment may be 90% more likely to suffer cognitive decline.

Although there are treatments that can help slow the progression of dementia, there currently is no cure, the association says.

Still, new treatments are emerging: For example, early clinical trials in Australia have shown that the drug sodium selenate may slow cognitive decline and neurodegenerative damage caused by many dementias including Alzheimer's Disease.

Results from the trials, published Thursday by Alzheimer's and Dementia Translational Research and Clinical Interventions, are promising enough to warrant additional studies, the researchers said.

For the sensory impairment study, Hwang and his colleagues tracked nearly 3,000 adults age 65 and older over a roughly eight-year period.

At the start of the study, 120, or 5%, of the participants had dual sensory impairment, meaning both hearing and vision loss, the data showed.

Over the course of the study, 307, or 11%, of the participants developed dementia, including about half of those with dual sensory impairment.

"Since the relationship between dual sensory impairment and dementia has not yet been established, it is unclear whether interventions or treatments for hearing and vision loss ... can modify or reduce the risk of dementia," Hwang said.

"Until more evidence comes out, trying to engage in a healthy, active lifestyle as much as possible for individuals with dual sensory impairment may be beneficial in terms of limiting their future risk of developing dementia," he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
moneytalksnews.com

Half of Older Adults Die With This Disease

As awareness of dementia has grown, a startling fact has come to light: Nearly half of all older adults — 47% — die with a diagnosis of that condition on their medical record, according to research out of the University of Michigan and published in JAMA Health Forum.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aging Brain#Dementias#Translational Research#Memory Loss#Jama Network Open
MedicalXpress

Alzheimer's and daytime napping linked in new research

Could there be a link between cognitive decline and excessive daytime napping? New research from the Rush Alzheimer's Disease Center suggests a potential connection, according to an article published in Alzheimer's and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association in March. The connection appears to occur in both directions, researchers...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Shreveport Magazine

Mother thought her 7-year-old daughter had flu after she was sick for months and was dramatically losing weight before doctors discovered she was suffering from a rare brain disease

The unfortunate mother said she initially thought her young daughter had flu. The mom said her 7-year-old daughter was sick for months and began losing weight before doctors discovered that the girl was was suffering from a rare brain disease. The mom said she was concerned about her daughter’s symptoms, who was sick for months and was dramatically losing weight, but never thought a life-threatening disease would be the cause. Now, the mother fears the worst each time her young daughter gets a headache.
WEIGHT LOSS
Chattanooga Daily News

“I’m not anti-vax, but people need to be aware that there are serious side effects”, Woman says she suffered a rare, but serious reaction to the COVID-19 booster vaccine and claims her immune system has been permanently damaged

The 41-year-old woman says a rare, but serious reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine booster left her with sunburn like symptoms on her face. The woman claims that she has aged by 20 years in just few days after taking the booster shot. She also said that she is not an anti-vaxxer. But, after her reaction to the booster vaccine, she is keen to make people aware of the pain she is now in. The 41-year-old woman also believes her immune system has been permanently damaged as a result of the vaccine as she has become dependent on steroids.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Solve the Mystery of Why Humans Die Around 80

We are destined through our creation to die at 80PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay. On average, most humans around the world and throughout history who died from natural causes, have passed away around the age of 80 years old. Humanity has been wondering for years why does death usually come around this age for humans, and why do other animals and creatures have a much shorter or in some cases longer life span?
Well+Good

Here’s Why Waking Up To Pee at Night Is a Health Risk—Especially for People Over 65

Occasionally waking up to pee isn't much of a concern. It could mean that you drank a lot of fluids close to your bedtime, or your body is processing alcohol after a night out, and you have more fluids to expel. However, a bladder condition called nocturia involves frequently waking up to pee throughout the night. Nocturia can be caused by factors like drinking a lot of fluids, diuretic medications, heart failure, or under-treated type 2 diabetes. Waking up to pee at night can seem like this pesky annoyance, but one seemingly simple reason experts recommend getting your nocturia under control? Waking to use the bathroom increases your risk of falling, and taking a tumble can have some severe health consequences, especially if you're over the age of 65, says Sean Ormond, MD, a dual board-certified in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Management.
HEALTH
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Harvard Health

LATE: A common cause of dementia you’ve never heard of

If dementia is a general term that means thinking and memory has deteriorated to the point that it interferes with day-to-day function, what are the top three disorders that cause dementia in older individuals?. Did you think of Alzheimer’s disease? Good! Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia. Did...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ohmymag.co.uk

Depression: Study shows that this commonly prescribed drug doesn’t work

A recent study published in the journal Plos One has shown that antidepressants may not be as effective as people think. In fact, they may not work at all. The study was led by ​​Omar Almohammed of King Saud University, Saudi Arabia. The study analysed 17.5 million US adults who were diagnosed with depression over 10 years. Around half of the adults were on medication, while the other half were not.
MENTAL HEALTH
Benzinga

Cannabis And Pancreatic Cancer: Botanical Drug Kills 100% Of Cancer Cells, Research On The Cell Model Reveals

Cannabotech (CNTC.TA), which is involved in the development of a botanical drug based on an extract of the Cyathus striatus fungus and a cannabinoid extract from the cannabis plant, reports that in experiments conducted on a cell model, the fungus extract eliminated 100% of pancreatic cancer cells relatively selectively and without damaging normal cells.
CANCER
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
352K+
Followers
56K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy