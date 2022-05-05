Warpath 850 To Become Part Of Growing Rising Spear Collective

This is a major move inside the Florida State NIL space.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (May 5, 2021) – Rising Spear, the fast-growing platform to develop Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunities for Florida State University student-athletes announces a merger with Warpath 850.

As part of the merger, student-athletes under contract with Rising Spear will gain access to the Dreamfield platform to help secure relationships with enterprise level clients.

“This exciting merger between Rising Spear and Warpath 850 will create a strong, unified membership platform to benefit Seminole student-athletes,” said Matthew Quigley, recently named CEO of Rising Spear. “To our knowledge, this groundbreaking merger is the first consolidation between NIL collectives representing student-athletes from the same institution,” continued Quigley “We look forward to welcoming all Warpath 850 subscribers with a reminder that the student-athletes receive 100% of all donations collected by Rising Spear.”

READ MORE: Florida State Offensive Tackle projected in first-round in three recent mock drafts

As part of the agreement, Dreamfield will become a preferred partner for fan engagement events including discord chats, spaces and local meet and greet events on behalf of Rising Spear. Dreamfield is an established brand in the NIL marketing space and has specialized in large scale enterprise clients including Mercedes Benz, FTX, the Florida Panthers and more. Dreamfield will provide “white glove” service to corporate members to host in person events and facilitate large-scale enterprise deals.

“This is an important step forward for each organization as well as the student-athletes,” said McKenzie Milton, former FSU quarterback and Dreamfield Co-Founder. “We are looking forward to working with Rising Spear to implement a program that brings as many NIL compliant deals to each one of them through Rising Spear and Dreamfield.”

READ MORE: Florida State Linebacker transfer lands at Marshall

For more information on Rising Spear, visit www.risingspear.com, or call Matthew Quiqley at 404-819-3032.

###

About Rising Spear: Rising Spear is a third-party entity not affiliated with Florida State University. The long-term objective of Rising Spear is to empower Florida State student-athletes with the resources and roadmap to maximize their brand value. The organization provides a platform to create and develop NIL opportunities for FSU student-athletes in cooperation with businesses and sponsors. Rising Spear consists of two options – Garnet Spirit, a not-for-profit platform creating opportunities to engage FSU student-athletes through appearance fees to help meet the needs of local communities through clinics, fundraising, community service projects and events supporting underserved communities and, Gold Standard, representing for profit opportunities supported by local and national businesses. All donations received by Rising Spear go directly to the student-athletes under contract. All salary and overhead costs are funded privately by the Rising Spear Board of Directors.

About Dreamfield Sports: Dreamfield Sports is an Orlando-based technology startup and the premier marketplace allowing collegiate athletes to profit from their “NIL” (Name, Image and Likeness). Dreamfield’s proprietary technology-centered, two-way communication platform enables commercial brands to hire athletes through smart contracting for live events, social media campaigns, commercial opportunities - and/or a combination of marketing opportunities. Through the Dreamfield exchange, “Campaign Mode”, brands can receive pitches and applications from athletes who identify with their products or services and wish to explore working relationships.

*Press release courtesy of Rising Spear

Stick with NoleGameday for coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!



Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook