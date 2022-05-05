ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Family of missing Idaho Falls teen confirms human remains are his

KREM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIDAHO FALLS, Idaho — The family of the Idaho Falls teenager whose car was found in the Snake River after he had been missing for more than four years confirmed the human remains found inside are his. Law enforcement in Eastern Idaho officially confirmed Thursday the human remains...

www.krem.com


Idaho State Journal

Missing local teen's vehicle with human remains inside recovered from Snake River

On the morning of May 1, 2022, Adventures With Purpose search and recovery dive team, in cooperation with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho Falls Police Department located a vehicle in the Snake River just south of the Johns Hole boat ramp located at River Parkway and Highway 20. With the assistance of the dive teams and Hendrickson’s Towing, the vehicle was removed from the river. The vehicle, a 2009 gray Nissan Versa hatchback and license plates match the vehicle that Matthew Jedediah “Jed” Hall was last seen driving on January 22, 2018, the day the local teen went missing. Human remains were found inside the vehicle. Investigators have been in contact with the Hall family, and positive identification and evidentiary processing of the recovered vehicle is in progress. No further information is available at this time.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Father believes human remains found in car recovered from Snake River belong to missing son

IDAHO FALLS — Though authorities have yet to identify the human remains found inside a vehicle recovered by a famous scuba team from the Snake River in Idaho Falls Sunday morning, a local father believes they belong to his teenage son that went missing over four years ago. “I don’t think he grabbed someone else and put them in the car,” Allen Hall said when asked how sure he was that the remains found on Sunday morning were of his son, Matthew Jedediah “Jed” Hall,...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
ABC4

Idaho man killed the day after his brother’s funeral

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (ABC4) – Officials say an Idaho man has died in a car crash — just one day after his brother’s funeral. According to East Idaho News, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office was responding to a crash Friday night where they discovered the body of 37-year-old Juan Silerio. Silerio was discovered inside of […]
IDAHO FALLS, ID
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local woman deliberately ran over man after mistaking his identity as someone who had victimized family member

An Idaho Falls woman is facing felony charges after she mistook a man's identity and deliberately ran him over with a car thinking he was someone who had victimized a family member, police said. According to court records, Brandi Morgan, 39, hit the man with her car in a store parking lot on Jan. 18. The victim was crossing a lane in front of the store when Morgan reportedly hit him. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

What Do Idahoans Believe Happened To Missing Deorr Kunz Jr?

The case of a missing two-year-old boy who disappeared from a central Idaho campground almost seven years ago continues to gain attention on a national level. As the July anniversary of the incident approaches, there are still more questions than answers as to how the child vanished while four adults stood close by in broad daylight.
IDAHO STATE
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE

