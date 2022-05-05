NC man hospitalized with COVID before son's birth

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. WRAL's Gilbert Baez thanks nurses who took care of him during COVID hospital stay. For national nurse appreciation week, WRAL Fayetteville Reporter Gilbert Baez thanked...
CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) –Daniel Perry of Hampstead was “living the dream” in July of 2021. The NC Department of Transportation employee was weeks away from becoming a father and had just been offered a promotion to become Division 3 Bridge Maintenance Engineer, when he got COVID-19. “I said, ‘Yeah, I’d love to take it, I’m super excited, but (it will) probably be 3-4 days before I get back,’” Daniel recalled.
I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
The Tesla was on the road above, but collided with another car and left the roadway, struck a guardrail, two traffic signs and a pole before going airborne off the embankment above Interstate 40, police said.
SELMA, N.C. (AP) — An employee of a restaurant in North Carolina has died after she got her arm trapped in an industrial bread machine for almost 90 minutes, officials said. A spokeswoman for the state Occupational Safety and Health Division confirmed Wednesday that Vicky Lopez, 44, died Tuesday evening after she was taken by […]
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With spring here and the annual return to mowing grass, authorities are warning people mowing yards not to direct or blow clippings into streets. A Virginia sheriff and two Ohio police departments are among those who issued warnings in the last weeks about the dangerous mowing practice.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — She came into the world under circumstances beyond her control, but she’s been writing her own story ever since. Angel Thomas is graduating from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University this week 22 years after she was found as an abandoned baby underneath a stairwell at a Greensboro apartment complex. “I just took ownership […]
Raleigh, N.C. — Video released Wednesday shows the moment a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper turned his squad car sideways to stop a speeding, wrong-way driver. Trooper Cody Thao pulled across the lane in front of a vehicle moving at more than 100 mph, using his car as a barrier. Joshua Ray Bibey, 26, of Raleigh, plowed into the side of Thao's squad car and came to a stop.
DENTON, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and another is in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Denton on Friday, according to State Highway Patrol. Two pickup trucks, a Chevrolet and a Nissan, were going north on NC 109 at Snyder Station Road around 1:21 p.m. The Chevrolet was in front […]
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina woman's death in October was a "tragic and heart-wrenching" accident that happened during an "ill-fated" prank, according to the district attorney. Rachel Olivia Buchanan, 19, was shot and killed on Oct. 20, 2021, just outside the city limits of Hendersonville, North Carolina by...
SELMA, N.C. — A woman has died after authorities said she became stuck while cleaning a bread machine at a North Carolina business. According to WTVD and Univision 40, the incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Azteca Market in Selma. Employee Virginia López Severiano, 44, was seriously hurt after she became trapped in part of the industrial mixing machine, officials said.
Raleigh, N.C. — WRAL reporter Amanda Lamb witnessed a car dragging a woman near the Quality Inn in east Raleigh Thursday afternoon. Just before 5 p.m. Thursday, Lamb was outside the hotel, reporting on a shooting that happened there overnight. She saw two women leaning into a black SUV,...
MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper is in the hospital after being shocked by downed electrical lines following a tornado in Orange County Friday afternoon, officials said. The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. along North Frazier Road east of Mebane in Orange County,...
Both North and South Carolina lack medical marijuana after the southern state's legislature killed a bill seven years in the making.(Jeff W/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning readers! It is Thursday, May 5, and as the fifth of the month aligns with the fifth month of the year, today's Roundup focuses on matching. South Carolina will not match the 37 states that have legalizedmarijuana for medical use after the state's legislators voted on the matter. We'll also discuss the newguilty pleamatching a North Carolinaresident to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol Building.
