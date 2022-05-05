NC man hospitalized with COVID before son's birth

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) –Daniel Perry of Hampstead was “living the dream” in July of 2021. The NC Department of Transportation employee was weeks away from becoming a father and had just been offered a promotion to become Division 3 Bridge Maintenance Engineer, when he got COVID-19. “I said, ‘Yeah, I’d love to take it, I’m super excited, but (it will) probably be 3-4 days before I get back,’” Daniel recalled.

