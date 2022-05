LOCUST GROVE, Okla. — At any moment, one of Oklahoma’s most notorious murder mysteries could go from a cold case to a case closed. Forty-five years ago, in June, three Girl Scouts were brutally murdered at camp. After decades of work and advanced technology, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is ready to close the case. The haunting story is known as The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders.

