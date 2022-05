Personal assessment program designed to mentor future women leaders of wine and spirits industry. – Local nonprofit Dream Big Darling and human resources consulting firm The Millinger Group recently announced the launching of, “FLOurish 2022,” a personalized assessment program for emerging women leaders in the wine and spirits industry. Qualified individuals are now invited to apply for one of 17 FLOurish scholarships that provide full-ride access to this innovative coaching and mentorship experience.

