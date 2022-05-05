Former hospital executive sentenced to 3 1/2 years for fraud
3 days ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a former Janesville hospital executive to 3 1/2 years in prison for a multi-million dollar kickback scheme. Fifty-seven-year-old Barbara Bortner, of Milton, earlier pleaded guilty to wire fraud and tax evasion. Investigators say...
OAKLAND (BCN) A federal judge in Oakland Thursday sentenced a 41-year-old Brentwood woman to 81 months in prison for filing false tax claims, wire fraud and aggravated identify theft, federal officials said. The sentencing of Jehoaddan Wilson follows her conviction Sept. 8, 2021, of five counts each of filing false...
Casey White and Vicky White(Photos: US Marshals) The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) has released new information about Alabama fugitives Casey White and Vicky White. Casey White escaped from the Lauderdale County Jail on April 29, 2022, assisted by a correctional officer named Vicky White.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) — Corrections officials said Saturday they are investigating the killing of an inmate attacked by four felons at a high-security facility in Folsom, marking the third slaying this week in a California state prison. Camilo Banoslopez, 22, was killed Friday at Sacramento State Prison after the...
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A defense attorney in Las Vegas said Friday he may seek a third competency evaluation for a 16-year-old who faces sex assault, attempted murder and other felony charges in a violent after-school attack that left a teacher unconscious in her classroom last month. Defense attorney...
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A 38-year-old fugitive with ties to the Snohomish County area is being sought by law enforcement after escaping a federal prison camp in Oregon, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. The U.S. Marshals-led, Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force is searching for Andrew...
OAKLAND (BCN) A 53-year-old Pleasanton man pleaded guilty Thursday in an Oakland federal court to stealing nearly $200,000 in pandemic relief funds, according to federal officials. Javed Wahab admitted that he stole $186,516.72 in funds intended for the medical treatment and care of COVID-19 patients, according to an announcement of...
