Yellowstone Season 5 Targeting A Summer Premiere

By Wes Langeler
 3 days ago
Are you ready?

If you remember back to the early seasons of Yellowstone, back before it was the smashing success that it is, you know that new seasons premiered in June. And that was the plan for every season until COVID caused production delays, forcing them to get on a Fall schedule.

But, with production beginning this month, Taylor Sheridan and company are trying to get back to that summer release schedule. It’ll be a quick turn around but it sounds like fans can expect a Season 5 premiere this summer.

According to Variety, they’re targeting a late summer premiere date:

“And “Yellowstone” Season 5, which picks up where the previous season left off, with John Dutton launching a bid for governor, will be the biggest yet, with Paramount splitting the 14 installments into two 7-episode offerings.

Production is set to begin next month with a premiere date in late summer.”

The fact that there is only 7 episodes in each means they probably can premiere Part 1 late summer, and follow up with the rest in the fall.

But Paramount also revealed that there is way more in store for Yellowstone fans.

Taylor Sheridan will be writing another prequel series titled 1932, the second chapter of the Dutton Family history.

“The show will follow a new generation of Duttons during the time of Western expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression.”

Another upcoming spinoff, that’s rumored to star Jefferson White (Jimmy Hurdstrom and Ryan Bingham (Walker), set at the Four Sixes Ranch is in the works as well.

And it’s not just the late summer premiere, Season 5 is going to look a lot like the final season of the hit Netflix show, Ozark.

Yellowstone Season 5 will expand to 14 episode, split into two installments of 7 episodes, as opposed to the standard 10 episodes of the first four seasons.

And the same way that Season 4 was used to introduce fans to 1883, and set the table for the Four Sixes spinoff, Season 5 will do the same, and be used to launch several new shows from Taylor Sheridan.

Some fans didn’t appreciate using Yellowstone Season 4 to promote Sheridan’s other shows, but as long as Yellowstone is the hottest thing on television, it sounds like that’s exactly what they’re gonna do.

Taylor Sheridan also has Mayor Of Kingstown on Paramount+ as well as plans for Land Man, starring Billy Bob Thornton, Lioness, starring Zoe Saldaña, and Sylvester Stallone is starring in Tulsa King. Bass Reeves, starring David Oyelowo, is also in the works.

Yellowstone Fans Unsure About Season 5

As previously mentioned, Season 5 will be used to ” launch several new streaming shows from Taylor Sheridan.”

Shocker… some fans don’t like that.

One of the most popular complaints about Season 4 was that Jimmy dominated to storyline to set the table for the upcoming Four Sixes spinoff series.

Another was that the show literally featured a flashback to promote the 1883 prequel series.

And with the news of Taylor Sheridan working on nearly 10 shows in some compacity, and who knows what else is in the works, Yellowstone fans are already worried that he spread himself too thin with Season 4… and now Season 5, they’re explicitly saying they’ll gonna use it to launch new shows?

Well, they’re not happy…

And they sounded off in the Yellowstone Subreddit:

“What great news, like no. Why can’t they let Yellowstone be Yellowstone. I absolutely hate that they are using it to boost other series.”

“What’s the rush? I feel like TS should look to Vince Gilligan (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, El Camino) as to how to build a ‘Universe’.”

“Don’t do this. Not again.“So basically s5 is going to be one MASSIVE advertisement for all of the other half baked unneeded unwanted nothing more than a money grab shows TS wants to shit out.”

“Sounds like a whole lotta nope from me. Ugh.”

“Don’t even think I’m going to watch s5 at this point.”

“Yellowstone was great. Why keep trying to flog it . It’s over move on and stop trying to reinvent it.”

“Yellowstone following the path of Walking Dead. Milking every dollar from the show and dragging us viewers along until we eventually give up.”

“Welp….sounds like another one of my favorite shows bites the dust. It’s not even YS anymore at this point, it’s a launching pad.”

“I might be dropping all his stuff. 1883 was meh then great then meh again, Yellowstone is crashing and burning with all the bloat of series that are connected but the scenes don’t actually add anything to the show, and now a bunch more.”

I mean, 14 episodes is better than 10, right?

I’ll admit that I share some of the same concerns, but there may be some COVID-related reasons for some of the “disjointedness” of Season 4. Hopefully, they can get everybody on set at the same time this year…

Only time will tell, but with so much Taylor Sheridan content coming our way, I’ll stay optimistic for the time being. I mean hell, Mayor Of Kingstown is pretty good, right?

Jethro Da Oil Man
3d ago

Great to see Yellowstone and all of Taylor's movies at a time when there is just no really good writer's

