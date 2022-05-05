Winchendon Police Ask Public To Help Find Man Wanted On Home Invasion, Strangulation Charges

WINCHENDON (CBS) – Police in Winchendon are asking the public for help finding Peter Baldini, who is wanted on a variety of charges including home invasion, kidnapping and strangulation.

Winchendon Police and Massachusetts State Police are attempting to locate Baldini, who has warrants out for his arrest following a domestic incident.

He is described as 5’11” tall and 150-170 pounds.

Anyone with information that could help locate Baldini is asked to call (978) 297-1212.