CeeLo Green recalls robbing people after dropping out of school

Long before he was a five-time Grammy winner, CeeLo Green did whatever he had to do to survive the streets of Atlanta.

“I was robbing people by myself. You have to understand, I didn’t have any friends and I was not in school. My mom did not know. I dropped out of school, so I was fronting like I was [still] going,” the singer, 46, tells Page Six exclusively.

“So I would leave in the morning when school started at the same time every day. I used to ride the train all day. I was like 13, 14, 15 then. I was young.”

CeeLo Green says he survived the streets by robbing people. Getty Images for Gateway Celebri

In 1994, at the age of 18, Green’s career started to take off when he was featured on OutKast’s first album, “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik.”

He was a member of the Southern rap group Goodie Mob at the time but eventually left to become a solo artist. He is now a household name with hit records such as “Crazy” and “F–k You” who has also served as a coach on “The Voice.”

Green (L) was a part of Southern rap group Goodie Mob, seen here in 1995. Getty Images

Six years ago, Green had an awakening moment.

“I had a young dude come up to me and say, ‘You don’t remember me, but I remember you’. He said, ‘I was a victim of your robbery,'” he tells us.

“I used to take people’s shoes and take peoples jackets and stuff like that. I would hang out at the train station and rob people. This was like ’87, ’88. I was the guy taking people’s Jordans, unfortunately.

“He basically said, ‘You took my shoes at Hightower station,’ which is a MARTA train station in Atlanta, Georgia. And I said, ‘Sir, I’m so sorry. That was so long ago. I was so young and ignorant. Please forgive me.’ Then he said, ‘I already forgive you. I forgive you 1,000 times.’ He said, ‘Your music let me know that it was an intervention in your life and healing. I was able to heal from your healing.'”

Green reportedly has a net worth of $10 million these days. Getty Images

Admittedly, that was not the first time someone approached Green with a story from his past.

“A young lady stopped in on Instagram and left a comment saying I had robbed her, too. I remember I robbed her at a bus stop for her jacket. I’m not proud of that stuff,” he recalls.

“All the good I proceeded to do has been intentional. My career has been intentional. It’s very concentrated for productivity’s sake because I actually love people. Music has a lot to do with being my love language.”

After all, the producer and songwriter never felt like he had another career path to choose.

“If the music did not happen … that’s the thing, I think the music would have happened. I was not as received or welcomed as I would like to be, but maybe that was just negativity within me. People were seemingly negative toward me,” he says.

“I just acted out because I didn’t feel accepted. … I will keep my distance because I’m not one to be bullied. I’m not gonna be the victim, and I wasn’t. Life is a boot camp, and you have to make it through the basic training.”