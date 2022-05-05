ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tetra Bio-Pharma And Cannvalate Enter Into Partnership

By Vuk Zdinjak
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. TBPMF TBP JAM has entered into a research and development agreement with Cannvalate Pty Ltd for the initiation of the REBORN, PLENITUDE and CAUMZ clinical trials in Australia, and a subscription agreement contemplating a private placement of common shares in the capital of the company with Cannvalate for...

