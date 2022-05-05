ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Marshall Health offering free sports physicals

By Will Carroll
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fDIPE_0fTwMeZH00

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall Health is offering free sports physicals by appointment to middle and high school students on Thursday, June 2. The physicals will be conducted by the Marshall Sports Medicine Institute at 2211 Third Avenue in Huntington from 5-8 p.m.

All current documentation is required for appointments, including camp forms, proof of insurance, and any other current medical file. If the participant does not see a Marshall Health provider for primary care, they should also bring immunization records for the student.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

Participants must bring a West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission physical form, or Ohio High School Athletic Association physical. The forms should be filled out and signed by a parent or legal guardian. Parents can schedule an appointment through their website.

Sports and camp physicals are also available at a discounted rate of $25. These can be completed at Marshall Sports Med Institute, Marshall Family Medicine, and Marshall Pediatrics locations. Walk-ins are welcome at these locations.

For more information, contact the Marshall Sports Medicine Institute by phone at 304-691-1880, Marshall Family Medicine at 304-691-1100 or Marshall Pediatrics at 304-691-1300.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Huntington gives cleaning supplies after flood

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Huntington community came together Saturday to provide recovery assistance after Friday’s flooding. Huntington and Cabell County officials and volunteers were out doing what they could to make the process run smoothly. “We’re handing out brooms, mops, cleaning kits and bleach. I think there is 250 kits that we handed out. […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

3rd person charged after body found wrapped in carpet

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A third person has been charged in connection to a man found dead and wrapped in a carpet outside of St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington. 36-year-old Shannon Brown was charged with concealing a deceased human body, conspiracy and obstructing an officer. She is being held on a $50,000 surety/cash bond. Huntington PD found […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman who shut down bridge not charged

NITRO, WV (WOWK)—We have new details on the woman who shut down the Nitro/St. Albans bridge on Thursday. According to a crash report, a woman lost control of her vehicle and struck a concrete barrier on the west side of the bridge. The report says that the crash disabled her vehicle, which came to a […]
NITRO, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
Huntington, WV
Government
Huntington, WV
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Medicine#Immunization#Marshall Health#Marshall Family Medicine#Marshall Pediatrics#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK 13 News

Justice issues ‘State of Preparedness’ for severe weather

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties due to potential flooding throughout the upcoming weekend. The declaration directs the State Emergency Operations Center and its partner agencies to get ready to respond ahead of potential significant rainfall in case they need to mobilize […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Second Ohio State student dies from apparent Wednesday drug overdose

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A second Ohio State University student has died, OSU president Kristina Johnson announced Friday, following a Wednesday incident in which three students apparently overdosed on drugs. Three students were taken to the hospital Wednesday after an apparent drug overdose. One student died Thursday, and this second student was in critical condition. […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

Man in hospital after being stabbed in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man is in the hospital after a stabbing in Huntington. Cabell County dispatch says they got a call around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday from a man saying that his girlfriend had stabbed him in the chest. The incident happened at an apartment on Bluffington Ave., which is just down the road from […]
WOWK 13 News

Friends and coworkers remember man in fatal Cabell County crash

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — New details are emerging about Robert Todd McBride, Jr., 29, of South Point, Ohio, who died in a Cabell County car accident Wednesday night. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said McBride was traveling at a high speed along Guyan River Road when he lost control of his vehicle while attempting to […]
WOWK 13 News

Daycare children safe after church flooding

UPDATE (6:56 p.m. on Friday, May 6): After the water receded, parents were able to safely pick up their kids from daycare. UPDATE: (3:15 P.M. May 6, 2022) – A group of daycare kids are safe after the church that hosts the daycare program was surrounded by flood waters this morning. When the waters first […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews rescue 4 people trapped in cars in Poca

UPDATE (5:01 p.m. on Friday, May 6): It was a long, tiring and extremely dangerous day for Swiftwater rescue crews from St. Albans and Nitro. What started as one rescue call quickly turned into two. Crews were originally on scene to rescue one man trapped in his car. Once they got him to safety, they […]
POCA, WV
WOWK 13 News

Torrential rains crush area with flash floods Friday

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Two to four inches of rain swamped area storm drains and sewers, flooded parking lots, covered roadways and caused streams and creeks to jump their banks Friday. Roads all across the area had water over them, prompting multiple water rescues from swift water crews in Putnam, Cabell and Kanawha Counties. The […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy