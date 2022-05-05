ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Will Chart Analysts Notice Bad Omen on Fifth Third Bancorp's Chart

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp FITB. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

2 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Wells Fargo And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Gold futures traded slightly higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Consolidated Edison Stands With Analysts

Consolidated Edison ED has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Consolidated Edison. The company has an average price target of $85.78 with a high of $100.00 and a low of $72.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Virgin Galactic Hldgs Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Virgin Galactic Hldgs SPCE has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Virgin Galactic Hldgs has an average price target of $12.75 with a high of $24.00 and a low of $8.00.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fifth Third Bancorp#Fifth Third Bancorp Fitb#Death Cross
Benzinga

10 Stocks With $10 Billion Market Cap Down 10%

Benzinga’s “10 Stocks With $10 Billion Market Cap Down 10%” aims to deliver investors the news surrounding hot stocks with significant price action for the week ending May 6, 2022. The information provided for these hot stocks is compiled using the Movers and News tools in Benzinga...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Benzinga

Here's Why Dogecoin Is Spiking Higher

If Doge breaks the descending trendline, it will also regain support at the eight-day exponential moving average. Dogecoin may continue to reject the descending trendline, which has happened on the past two occasions. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was spiking up over 3% higher at one point on Saturday, showing strength in comparison...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Bank Analysis On Why Bitcoin Can't Serve As An Inflation Hedge

One of the largest banks in the U.S., Bank of America Corp BAC, has recently stated that Bitcoin BTC/USD cannot serve as an inflation hedge. In its recent research paper, the bank mentioned that Bitcoin keeps trading in tandem with the U.S. stocks despite being promoted as a haven asset.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Vapotherm

Within the last quarter, Vapotherm VAPO has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $7.5 versus the current price of Vapotherm at $3.645, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Vapotherm...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bengal Catalyst Fund, LP Holdings in Grown Rogue International Inc.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Bengal Catalyst Fund, LP (the "Acquiror") acquired 200,000 common shares ("Shares") of Grown Rogue International Inc. ("Grown Rogue") through the Canadian Stock Exchange ("CSE"), representing 0.12% of the issued and outstanding Shares (the "Trigger Purchase") on April 8, 2022. The acquiror subsequently acquired an additional 2,263,000 Shares through the CSE between the period of April 11, 2022 to April 27, 2022, representing 1.33% of the issued and outstanding Shares (the "Subsequent Purchases" and together with the Trigger Purchase, the "Acquired Shares"). Currently the Acquiror owns 19,383,000 Shares. Acquiror's shareholding percentage increased by 1.45% as a result of obtaining the Acquired Shares. The 200,000 Shares acquired in the Trigger Purchase were purchased at a price of $0.075 per Share, for total consideration of $15,000.00 and the 2,263,000 Shares acquired in the Subsequent Purchases were purchased at a prices between $0.075 to $0.080 per Share for total consideration of $173,216.70.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu Decreases More Than 6% Within 24 hours

Shiba Inu's SHIB/USD price has decreased 6.33% over the past 24 hours to $0.000020, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -13.0%, moving from $0.000023 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Shiba Inu over the past 24 hours (left) to...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Binance Lists New Shiba Inu (SHIB) Trading Pair

Crypto exchange Binance has listed a new Shiba Inu SHIB/USD trading pair on its platform. What Happened: In an announcement on Thursday, Binance said it had added support for SHIB/GBP. The new trading pair joins existing fiat, cryptocurrency, and stablecoin pairs for the meme-based cryptocurrency. Some popular pairs include Bitcoin...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Primerica Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Primerica PRI within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Primerica has an average price target of $166.2 with a high of $187.00 and a low of $153.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Revolution Payments Reveals Proprietary Software for Ensuring Lowest Possible Credit Card Processing Rates

ASHBURN, Va. - May 6, 2022 - ( ) Revolution Payments reveals a proprietary software that ensures that every credit card transaction qualifies fo the lowest possible interchange rates. The software runs behind the scenes to automatically enhance and populate the transaction data needed to qualify for the best possible interchange rates 100% of the time.
ASHBURN, VA
Benzinga

Here's How EDIBLE GARDEN AG INCORPORATED Has Performed Since Its IPO

EDIBLE GARDEN AG INCORPORATED EDBL opened up its shares for public trading for the first time since it filed for IPO in November 2021. The company agreed to initially offer 2.93 million shares to the public at a $5.00 per share. On its first day of trading, the stock decreased 3.67% from its opening price of $3.0 to its closing price of $2.89.
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
41K+
Followers
130K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy