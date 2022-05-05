ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

AquaBounty Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

AquaBounty Technologies AQB reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

2 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Wells Fargo And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Gold futures traded slightly higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Block Analysts React To Q1 Earnings Miss, Cash App Growth, Bitcoin Weakness

Bank of America analyst Jason Kupferberg said Block's quarter was positive overall, and the stock remains undervalued. "Focus turns to the May 18 Analyst Day, where we expect a more detailed discussion of APT integration, as well a deep dive into cohort economics and int’l expansion plans," Kupferberg wrote.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Lazetrader Launches Its Disruptive Technology Leveraging AI for Forex Trading

Singapore-based fintech company, Lazetrader, announces the launch of Lazeer AI, its AI trading software to enable Forex traders make consistent profits with little efforts. It is looking like the dawn of a new beginning in the global financial markets following the launch of a revolutionary trading solution, Lazeer AI, by Lazetrader. Technological advancements in the financial and trading industry that has led to the emergence of artificial intelligence trading has enabled the use of complex algorithms to analyse and optimise market data for fast execution of trade orders. Consequently, Lazetrader aims to bring the future of Forex trading home for as many people as possible with the launch of its software.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aquabounty Technologies#Eps
Benzinga

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. To Announce Results For The Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 on May 10, 2022

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2022 / Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. PATI anticipates issuing its fiscal 2022 second quarter earnings results Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The Company will host a conference call on May 10, 2022 at 3:00pm (EST). Analysts, shareholders and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 1-888-506-0062 domestic or international at 1-973-528-0011, then enter participant code 152939. Computer audio live streaming is available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2058/45422. An audio replay will be available for sixty (60) days following the conference call by dialing toll free 1-877-481-4010 domestic or international 1-919-882-2331 then enter pass code 45422. An audio archive is available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2058/45422.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Benzinga

Here's Why Dogecoin Is Spiking Higher

If Doge breaks the descending trendline, it will also regain support at the eight-day exponential moving average. Dogecoin may continue to reject the descending trendline, which has happened on the past two occasions. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was spiking up over 3% higher at one point on Saturday, showing strength in comparison...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bank Analysis On Why Bitcoin Can't Serve As An Inflation Hedge

One of the largest banks in the U.S., Bank of America Corp BAC, has recently stated that Bitcoin BTC/USD cannot serve as an inflation hedge. In its recent research paper, the bank mentioned that Bitcoin keeps trading in tandem with the U.S. stocks despite being promoted as a haven asset.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Mingo Technologies chooses Dubai to continue building its Web3 Entities

Mingo has been formed to bring Web3 products to everyday people. Gibraltar-based Mingo Technologies announced on Thursday that it has obtained an NFT Marketplace licence to operate in Dubai via the DMCC. The company which has recently also partnered with recently retired heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury have chosen the...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

6 Analysts Have This to Say About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics GXO has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $82.33 versus the current price of GXO Logistics at $58.73, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
MARKETS
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Vital Farms

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Vital Farms VITL stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Rain City Announces Share Consolidation

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2022) - Rain City Resources Inc. RAIN (the "Company") announces that the board of directors of the Company have approved a share consolidation of all of its issued and outstanding securities on a three (3) for one (1) basis pursuant to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Currently, the Company's authorized share capital is an unlimited number of common shares without par value, of which 47,795,601 shares are issued and outstanding with a further 15,126,860 shares reserved for issuance upon the exercise of outstanding warrants. Following consolidation and subject to rounding, the Company will have issued and outstanding 15,931,867 common shares, subject to shares being issued pursuant to outstanding warrants being exercised prior to the effective date of the consolidation. The board of directors believe that the share consolidation will provide the Company with increased flexibility to seek financing opportunities and strategic acquisitions.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About DuPont de Nemours?

DuPont de Nemours's (NYSE:DD) short percent of float has fallen 21.05% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 5.39 million shares sold short, which is 1.05% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Why Apple Shares Are Rebounding

Apple has a 52-week high of $182.94 and a 52-week low of $122.25. Apple, Inc AAPL opened lower on Friday and quickly lost short-term support at Thursday’s low-of-day and fell to a support level near the $154 level. The stock found buyers at that level and began to bounce...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Infrastructure and Energy's Earnings Outlook

Infrastructure and Energy IEA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Infrastructure and Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.12. Infrastructure and Energy bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Prestige Consumer Q4 Earnings

Prestige Consumer PBH reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Prestige Consumer beat estimated earnings by 2.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.89. Revenue was up $29.18 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Revolution Payments Reveals Proprietary Software for Ensuring Lowest Possible Credit Card Processing Rates

ASHBURN, Va. - May 6, 2022 - ( ) Revolution Payments reveals a proprietary software that ensures that every credit card transaction qualifies fo the lowest possible interchange rates. The software runs behind the scenes to automatically enhance and populate the transaction data needed to qualify for the best possible interchange rates 100% of the time.
ASHBURN, VA
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Movers For May 6, 2022

MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 13.33% at $0.02. Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares closed up 11.83% at $23.11. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 9.87% at $13.13. Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed up 8.82% at $14.80. Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 8.22% at $5.95. TerrAscend TRSSF shares...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
41K+
Followers
130K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy