Tony DeAngelo lost his cool on several occasions Sunday afternoon at TD Garden. Late in the third period of the Game 4 matchup between the Bruins and the Hurricanes, DeAngelo was penalized for cross-checking Curtis Lazar. Although the infraction was both blatant and foolish on DeAngelo’s part, the Carolina defenseman still came after Lazar with punches and shoves. Boston’s fourth-line center, to his credit, managed to maintain restraint and not retaliate.

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO