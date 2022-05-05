ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Buena Vista, FL

EPCOT’s New Guardians Coaster Adventure To Open Over Memorial Day Weekend

By CBSMiami.com Team
 3 days ago

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Get ready to buckle and jam to Star Lord’s favorite mixtape as you blast off to help the Guardians of the Galaxy save the Earth from a galactic threat this summer.

On May 27th, the all-new indoor roller coaster adventure Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will open at EPCOT.

Located in the park’s newly renamed World Discovery neighborhood, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is the first “other-world” showcase pavilion at EPCOT.

Billed as Disney’s first “storycoaster,” Guardians of the Galaxy takes over the old Universe of Energy pavilion at Epcot, which has been rethemed as the Wonders of Xandar pavilion.

According to a statement from Disney:

“Xandarians traveled from their homeworld in the Andromeda Galaxy to Earth – or Terra, as they call it – to create the Wonders of Xandar pavilion, inviting EPCOT guests to learn more about their people and their advanced technologies. That is … until something goes wrong and the Xandarians call the Guardians of the Galaxy for help.”

Guests will start out visiting the Galaxarium which showcases the planets, stars, and other intergalactic wonders that connect Terra and Xandar. They will then visit the Xandar Gallery where they will learn more about the Xandarian people, culture and history.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the new family-thrill coaster attraction at EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., features the first reverse launch on a Disney coaster. (Disney)

As part of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the new family-thrill coaster attraction debuting this summer inside EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., guests will enter the Galaxarium, a sweeping planetarium-style space showcasing planets, stars and other intergalactic wonders that connect residents of Earth and the planet Xandar. (David Roark, photographer)

The tour concludes in the Phase Chamber, where guests instantly teleport from EPCOT to a Nova Corps Starcharter cruiser orbiting Earth. Here they learn about the Cosmic Generator, a piece of Xandarian technology that creates jump points, artificial tunnels in space, that allow for rapid travel across vast distances.

Here is where things go ‘horribly wrong’.

Eson, a Celestial from the original Guardians of the Galaxy movie, has apparently been watching Earth for eons and now intends to use the Cosmic Generator to jump back in time and change the course of humanity.

Eson the Celestial appears in Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the new family-thrill coaster attraction debuting May 27, 2022, in EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (MARVEL/Disney)

When Nova Prime commanders learn of this plot, they contact Star Lord and the rest of the Guardians for help. Guests then board Starumper escape pods that launch from the Starcharter.

When the Guardians arrive, they reprogram the Starjumpers so guests can help them track down Eson on an intergalactic chase to save the galaxy.

“As Drax so matter-of-factly points out as guests prepare for their journey … if they can’t help stop Eson, ‘then you are likely doomed.”

Dubbed Disney’s first “storycoaster,” Guardians of the Galaxy takes over the old Universe of Energy pavilion.

The indoor coaster extends into a massive new show building behind the pavilion and will feature cars that rotate to provide head-on views of the attraction’s show scenes,” according to Theme Park Insider .

It is also the first coaster at Disney to feature a reverse launch.

