With Didi Gregorius hitting the IL on Saturday, the Phillies needed another infielder on the roster, so Stott got the call. He struggled in his time in the majors (.133/.161/.167), but had been playing extremely well in Triple-A since he was optioned. Those in NL-only leagues should monitor Stott's performance and consider adding him, at least for the short term.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO