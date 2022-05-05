ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, OR

Marion County deputies search for man who left transition center

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALEM, Ore. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is looking for a...

katu.com

Comments / 0

Related
KATU.com

Pedestrian hit, killed by driver in Salem, deputies say

SALEM, Ore. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver in east Salem, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Officers and emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Lancaster Drive Northeast at around 10:35 p.m. Friday evening. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at...
SALEM, OR
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marion County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, OR
City
Salem, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
KATU.com

Roommate arrested after deadly shooting in Beaverton, police say

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A man is facing several charges, including murder, after he allegedly shot and killed his roommate in Beaverton, police say. Officers were called to Southwest Macorey Court at around 8:40 p.m. on Friday. That’s where they found 37-year-old Levi Benjamin Pierce with a gunshot wound.
BEAVERTON, OR
KATU.com

Crash closes Morrison Bridge in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A crash has closed the Morrison Bridge in Portland on Sunday afternoon, the Oregon Department of Transportation said. The crash was reported shortly before 5 p.m. on the east end of the bridge. No word from authorities on what led up to the collision. This is...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KATU.com

Robbery suspect hits man in the head with hammer in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested a man accused of hitting someone in the head with a hammer during a robbery in southeast Portland on Saturday afternoon. The incident started at about 5:15 p.m. Saturday with reports of a stabbing on Southeast Grand Avenue on the Interstate 84 overpass. Arriving...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police arrest man suspected of shooting at car on Highway 26

Hillsboro police say they've arrested a 32-year-old man in a shooting that injured five people. It happened in April on Highway 26. Police say Carl Ryon Anthony Sehy of Portland got into a confrontation with another driver before firing into their car. No one in the car was seriously hurt.
HILLSBORO, OR
KATU.com

Police seek tips in downtown vandalism during protest

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police Friday released new photos and video of the suspects who damaged several businesses in downtown Portland earlier this week. It happened during a protest Tuesday evening. The video shows one of the suspects spray-painting a glass door. After that, two other people start hitting...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

DUII driver crashes into 12 parked cars in Oregon City, police say

OREGON CITY, Ore. — A driver faces several charges including DUII after he allegedly crashed into several parked cars in Oregon City on Thursday. Police said they were called to the Southridge Shopping Center on Beavercreek Road just after 5:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found 12 vehicles had...
OREGON CITY, OR
KATU.com

Suspect in arson, vandalism cases arrested after visiting TV news station

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A man was arrested in connection with a string of arson and vandalism cases at houses of worship after visiting a news station on Saturday, according to Portland police. Police said 34-year-old Michael Bivins faces several charges, including criminal mischief and arson. According to police, Bivins...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Homicide investigation underway after two found dead in Tigard hotel

TIGARD, Ore. — Tigard police confirmed they are investigating a homicide after two men were found dead inside a hotel Friday morning. Police say officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon call just after 1:30 a.m. Friday morning at the Embassy Suites hotel on Southwest Washington Square Road.
TIGARD, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy