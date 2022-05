Growing up, we had a next-door neighbor who came to be a surrogate grandpa to my sister and me. My parents would invite him over regularly for spaghetti dinners — we would learn years later that he hated spaghetti, but he always finished his plate without even a discontented grumble — and he hosted our family many times at his cabin on Long Lake, just outside of Hillman, Michigan.

FREELAND, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO