ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
London, OH

Annual Ohio Peace Officers' Memorial Ceremony honors lives of fallen officers

By Diana Asta
WSYX ABC6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON, Ohio (WSYX) — The 34th annual Ohio Peace Officers' Memorial Ceremony took place in London, Ohio Thursday morning. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, members of the Ohio Peace...

abc6onyourside.com

Comments / 1

Related
WSYX ABC6

Dublin memorial run to honor Jason Zarate

DUBLIN, Ohio (WSYX) — An honor run took place this morning in Dublin, Ohio to remember a jogger killed earlier this week. Jason Zarate died on his morning run Wednesday after he was hit by the driver of an SUV. According to police, Jason Zarate, 54, was struck just...
DUBLIN, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Fire announces graduation of Explosives Detection K-9 Bach

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Congratulations K-9 Bach!. Officer Brandon King and his new partner, K-9 Bach graduated from the eight-week Columbus Division of Fire K-9 Explosive Detection Canine Program on Friday. K-9 Bach is a four-year-old chocolate American Hunting Labrador Retriever. He started training in early February and spent...
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
London, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Hamilton, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Nelsonville, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Toledo, OH
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Yost
WSYX ABC6

Woman injured in southwest Columbus shooting

A woman is injured following a shooting in southwest Columbus Friday. According to officials, the incident happened along London Groveport Road, west of Alum Creek. Officials on scene said the woman was shot in the shoulder. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Madison Township Police are trying to figure out...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus native transforms life after terrible car crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Wesley Giles nearly died after a bad car crash. He was left with 30 broken bones and a decision to make!. Giles had to make the decision on his future - to continue teaching daycare, or to take his dreams to the next level and learn to code.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Community groups aims to help speed up life-changing pardons

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — People convicted of a criminal offense in Ohio often face a lifetime of roadblocks. Even though they've served their time, they might feel like they're behind bars for a lifetime. Having trouble getting a decent job or housing. A pardon could be the key to...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Attorney General#Peace Officers#Wsyx#Hamilton County Sheriff
WSYX ABC6

Columbus community, Crew hoping to break a world record and stigma of mental health

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Crew fans have been buying 'On Our Sleeves' specialty scarves since October and now it's time to wrap the Lower.com field with them. "We are going to attempt to set the world record for the longest chain of sports fan scarves," said Dr. Ariana Hoet, Clinical Director of Nationwide Children's Hospital's On Our Sleeves.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WSYX ABC6

Police: man dead after shooting in east Columbus, may be self-defense

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One man died after a shooting that police believe may have been self-defense. Columbus police said they received a call around 9:05 p.m. in regards to a domestic dispute involving a gun. Police said they received another call shortly after reporting that shots had been...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Pro-choice march making its way through downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A sizeable group of pro-choice activists were marching down High Street in downtown Columbus Saturday. The party for socialism and liberation, PSL, in Columbus organized a ' Defend Roe emergency rally' starting at 2 p.m. at the Ohio Statehouse. The rally comes after a draft...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Authorities investigating a plane crash in Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a plane crash that occurred today around 1:53 p.m. at Hinde Airport in Huron Township, Erie County. According to OSHP, troopers arrived on the scene and discovered that a single-engine aircraft, a Mini-Max Ultralight, crashed into a...
ERIE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy