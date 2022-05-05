Hurricanes win game two after Bruins lose their discipline
By Editorials
FanSided
3 days ago
In a game where the Carolina Hurricanes were clearly the better team in terms of both sportsmanship and whistle to whistle play, they claim the victory in game two by a score of 5-2. It is the first time this season that the Boston Bruins have put two goals up in...
The Philadelphia 76ers jumbotron listed DeVonta Smith as a former Eagles wide receiver during Game 4 on May 8. The Philadelphia 76ers were feeling great after Game 3, as they got star Joel Embiid back into the lineup and got their first win of their Eastern Conference Semi-Finals series against the Miami Heat. They had the chance to tie the series up at two games apiece with a Game 4 win on Sunday, May 8.
After splitting the first two games of the series on the road, the Milwaukee Bucks returned home to host the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum for Game 3 yesterday. Right from the start, this game felt like a boxing match. Both teams traded blows throughout, with neither team establishing a lead larger than six points in the first half. The Celtics held a four-point lead at halftime, but a rejuvenated Bucks team came out to begin the third period and quickly built up a double-digit lead that was 14 at its largest. When it looked like the Bucks may have started to pull away, the Celtics found their stride and trimmed that deficit throughout the fourth to the point where they eventually took the lead in the closing moments. However, due to some clutch heroics on Milwaukee’s end, the Bucks secured a 103-101 Game 3 victory in a matchup that literally went down to the final second. With all that being said, let us take a look at three takeaways from what was a nail-biting matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.
Comments / 0